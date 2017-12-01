UPDATED: Michael Flynn Being Charged For Lying to FBI

Michael Flynn has been charged by the Justice Department for lying to the FBI. The charges are tied his meeting with Russian officials. CNN says he will plead guilty.

He is scheduled to be in court at 10 am.

Each of the two counts carries a penalty of up to five years in jail. Flynn could be looking at ten years in jail. Legal experts say the guilty plea is an indication that he is cooperating with the investigation being carried on by Robert Mueller.

Flynn is a Middletown native and a University of Rhode Island grad.

In 2011, GoLocal featured General Flynn and his brother General Charlie Flynn as they are one of the few brother combos that have served as Generals simultaneously in United States history.

Flynn is a registered Democrat but was a critic of the Obama Administration’s military strategy.

His Military Record

Michael Flynn served in Grenada, Haiti, and extensively in Afghanistan.

According to his bio, Flynn served as the director of intelligence, Joint Staff from July, 2008 to June, 2009, then the director of intelligence, International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan from June 2009 to October 2010. He also served as the director of intelligence, United States Central Command from June 2007 to July 2008, and the director of intelligence for Joint Special Operations Command from July 2004 to June 2007, with service in Afghanistan (Operation Enduring Freedom) and Iraq (Operation Iraqi Freedom).

BREAKING NEWS: Mike Flynn will plead guilty this morning of lying to the FBI. This means he is indeed cooperating with Mueller as Mueller climbs up the food chain. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 1, 2017

