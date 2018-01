Michael Araujo: 18 to Watch in 2018

Nobody punches harder than Michael Araujo . The labor leader and social activist has all the punches - jabs, hocks, and roundhouse knock out punch. The result is he is winning bouts. Araujo takes on issues like they are championship fights. He trains hard and is scoring wins.

He helps lead RI Jobs for Justice — an emerging force in labor and progressive politics.

If he was good in 2017 with wins like sick leave — he will be better in 2018 as it is an election year.

Araujo will be impactful during the 2018 legislative session, in the general election, and could be a major player in the September Democratic primaries.

