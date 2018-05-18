Mayoral Candidate DeRobbio Applauds Rollback on Speed Cameras
Friday, May 18, 2018
The speed camera program launched by Jorge Elorza's administration has been a fiscal and legal disaster for the City of Providence. The failed program has raised questions about the Elorza administration's ability to manage.
However, DeRobbio believes that the steps do not go far enough.
"I am glad the legislature and court system are siding with Providence residents over the mayor’s unfair, potentially illegal, speed cameras. While reducing the fines is the right decision, Providence residents cannot be treated like an ATM by their political leaders. As mayor, I will get rid of the speed cameras, reimburse drivers for the full amount of their fines, and expunge the tickets from their record,” said DeRobbio.
Settlement Reached in Lawsuit
Most recently, the City of Providence reached a settlement with Roberta Ricci regarding the class action lawsuit that was filed in March pertaining to the speed cameras.
The lawsuit criticized the Elorza administration's program. Nearly every aspect of the traffic camera program is challenged in the suit, from how the cameras are deployed, to what and how they program cites drivers, to due process and penalties.
