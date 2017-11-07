Mattiello Calls on Raimondo to Hold Plans for Expired Vehicle Inspection Charges
Tuesday, November 07, 2017
“An additional $250 fee for an expired sticker is excessive. I support compliance with our laws but also recognize we must not establish roadblocks that keep Rhode Islanders from being able to get back into compliance. I’ve heard from a number of my colleagues about their concerns about how this will adversely affect their constituents. I ask that the governor not to implement this $250 registration reinstatement fee until it can be considered in the next legislative session,” said Speaker Mattiello.
DMV Asks for Registration Suspension
The Division of Motor Vehicles included in its Fiscal Year 2018 budget revised request to the governor a proposal to begin suspending the registrations of those found to have expired inspections starting Jan. 1 thanks to the capabilities of the DMV’s new computer system. Currently, fines for expired inspections are assessed through law enforcement and vehicle stops. Drivers are subject to an $85 fine and potential suspension of their registration for continued noncompliance.
The current fee to reinstate a suspended registration is $250. Since its new computer system went live July 1, the DMV has already begun sending letters to owners of vehicles whose inspections have expired notifying them that they need to have them inspected.
Speaker Mattiello said, while he appreciates the efforts to enforce the law, he asks that the state hold off on implementing such a significant change until after the House Finance Committee has received the revised budget request and can assess the proposal and its impact.
