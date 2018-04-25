Matt Brown Made Nearly $300K for Financially Fledgling Non-Profit with $2M Budget
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Brown’s Global Zero budget was approximately $2 million per year between 2014 and 2016, and Brown’s compensation was nearly $300,000. In 2016, Brown was paid $271,700 in salary and an additional $27,438 in non-taxable income for a total of $299,138.
The non-profit trade publication, The Non-Profit Times, writes that for organizations with operating budgets between $1 million and $2.5 million, the average CEO salary is $103,704.
The Houston Chronicle offered similar statistics via a separate study of non-profits. The data showed that those at small charities, with expenses of less than $3.5 million per year, "made a median salary of $95,481.”
In repeated requests for comment regarding the aberration between Brown's salary and the organization’s annual budget size, Brown refused to comment and his spokesman repeatedly forwarded information about the organization’s purpose.
When asked if Brown’s salary was commensurate with the size of the organization, Brown campaign spokesperson Ron Knox wrote in an email to GoLocal, “Global Zero packs a very large punch relative to its operating budget. Global Zero generated more than $50 million in press coverage in 2017 on nuclear weapons-related issues and over $175 million total to date through the years. Matt co-founded the organization, traveling the world for years working to generate dialogue and agreements among governments where dialogue had broken down or deteriorated, building grassroots and youth involvement worldwide, convening leaders and experts to generate policy solutions to advance disarmament and security and conducting public outreach and education. He is proud of the work of Global Zero and believes it has made the world safer.”
When Brown announced his campaign in March, he said he is running as a champion of the underserved.
In his announcement letter to Rhode Islanders, Brown wrote, “Rhode Islanders are being hit hard by the brutal forces of economic inequality and wealth concentration. In our state today, people struggle with wages that are too low and debt that is too high, while the cost of basic needs continues to rise. Our poverty rate is the highest in New England. Our state government is running a $200 million deficit, while critical needs go unmet.”
Both Brown and the campaign also refused to address the organization’s financial performance. In 2014, Global Zero’s operating expenses exceeded revenues by $180,000. In 2015, the organization was positive by $15,000, but Brown’s organization returned to negative in 2016 — the organization lost more than $343,000.
Brown also wrote in his letter, “Our problems are the result of a decades-old system that has enriched the few at the top while crushing economic opportunity and mobility for everyone else. The time for tweaking the system – shifting it a little to the left or right — is long past. Unless we make big changes, things will only get worse. Our political system has proven incapable of making the big changes we need.”
Celebrities join the fight
While Global Zero’s budget was struggling, it was attracting celebrities to push its message of a nuclear-free world.
Brown’s organization cites Hollywood celebrities as some of its boosters — Michael Douglas, Matt Damon, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, and Naomi Watts. The celebrities joined with Global Zero to create a YouTube promo video in which celebrities call for global disarmament and citing the phrase “demand zero.”
Global Zero's Efforts: Success and Failure
Since Global Zero was co-founded by Brown, his spokesman Knox says the organization is "dedicated entirely to carrying out the difficult and complex policy, political and diplomatic work required to generate disarmament negotiations among the nuclear countries. To that end, Global Zero has grown to include 300 world leaders and half a million members worldwide; hosted four Global Zero Summits and numerous regional conferences; built an international student movement with youth leaders all around the world; produced an acclaimed documentary, Countdown to Zero, with the team behind An Inconvenient Truth; and launched international grassroots and media campaigns to educate millions of people worldwide about nuclear risks.”
Also during that time Iran has been racing to build nuclear weapons — and is now under an agreement with the United States to discontinue its effort to produce weapons-grade plutonium byproducts. Advocates for the complex agreement negotiated under Barack Obama’s administration say the agreement is enforceable and while it allows Iran to continue to do nuclear research, the country is barred from producing nuclear weapons. President Donald Trump has advocated the U.S. should abandon the treaty.
In addition, North Korea has developed nuclear capabilities over the past decade.
Related Slideshow: Powerful Donors to Matt Brown - April 2018
Joseph Caramadre and wife
The infamous and jailed pension manager donated $3,000 and his wife Paula donated an additional $3,000. As GoLocal reported in 2012, “Joseph A. Caramadre pled guilty to conspiring to steal and to use the identities of terminally-ill patients to obtain millions of dollars in illicit profits from insurance companies and bond issuers. He also admitted to making numerous misrepresentations to insurance companies, brokerage houses and dealers in furtherance of the scheme.
Chace Family
Arguably one of Rhode Island’s wealthiest families — the Chace family — including the late-Kim Chace, Liz Chace, downtown developers Buff Chace and three other members of the family combined $15,500.
The late Kim Chace was a regular on the Forbes 400 list and ranked with wealth of more than $1 billion.
Josh Teverow
Providence lawyer tied to the Providence Economic Development Partnership controversy.
He donated $2,550 to Brown.
Henry Kates
Former President of Mutual Benefits insurance company — one of the biggest financial sector collapses in RI history. It was the 18th largest insurer in America when Kates was forced to resign and the company was taken over by regulators, according to the New York Times. Kates died a few years ago. Kates donated six donations total $2,625.
Related Articles
- Whitcomb on Matt Brown’s Return to RI Politics, Providence Speed Cameras, & Trump Tariffs
- Gov. Candidate Brown Runs as Progressive—Took Hundreds of Thousands from RI’s Wealthiest
- Former RI Sec. of State Brown Launches Exploratory Campaign for Governor
- VIDEO: Raimondo Doubles-Down on Denying Gun-Lobby Money, Despite Repeated Donations
- NEW: RI GOP Blasts Ethics Commission for “Making Excuses for Raimondo”
- Raimondo Invested in Funds That Owned Gun Company Stocks While Treasurer
- Raimondo Announces 4th Annual Governor for a Day Essay Contest
- RI GOP Files Federal Elections Complaint Over Raimondo-Providence Dems Fundraising Agreement
- 65% of RIers Support Raimondo’s $250M Bond, Says Bryant’s Hassenfeld Institute Poll
- EDITORIAL: Raimondo Denial of Ties to NRA Money - “We Call BS”
- RI Republican Party Files Ethics Complaint Against Raimondo
- Raimondo Orders U.S., RI Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Victims of Parkland School Shooting
- Raimondo Shuffles Press Office in Prep for 2018 Campaign
- Raimondo Refuses to Return Campaign Donations from Gun Lobbyist
- RI Loses 200 Jobs in January, Fung Blasts Raimondo’s Performance
- VIDEO: Raimondo on State of RI Roads in Tuesday’s Storm
- POLL: Raimondo is the 7th Least Popular Governor in America — 50% Disapprove
- Raimondo’s Proposed Level-Funding of DCYF Not Adequate, Says Children’s Friend CEO
- Raimondo Has Strong Connection to Key Judge in Trump-Cohen Case
- RI’s Top Early Education Ranking & School Construction Needs: Raimondo Staffer Gallagher on LIVE
- Raimondo Picks & Chooses Jobs Numbers - Claims Improvement As RI Loses 500 Jobs
- Elder Home Care Advocate Blasts Raimondo on Budget Cuts
- Raimondo Says Armed School Resource Officers Should Be Determined by Communities
- Raimondo Criticizes National Grid Storm Response, Company Responds
- Raimondo’s Proposed $18M Developmental Disabilities Cut Draws Rebuke from Trudeau Center’s Sullivan
- Raimondo’s Proposed Medicaid Cuts Would be Devastating, Says Neighborhood Health Plan’s Marino
- UPDATED: Save The Bay Files Complaint Against Raimondo on CRMC Appointees
- Fung Raises Over $175K in 4th Quarter of 2017
- VIDEO: Fung Blasts Raimondo’s State of the State Speech
- Fung and Morgan Refuse to Condemn Alleged Sexual Harassment By President of RI Young Republicans
- Democratic Governors Assn Blasts Fung, Morgan for Failing to Speak Out on Harassment
- Morgan Out Raises Fung for Quarter in GOP Battle, He Has More Cash on Hand
- Fung is Back — Announces 2018 Run for Governor
- Fung Says Cranston Can Still “Make its Argument ” in Legal Battle Over Anti-Panhandling Ordinance
- Fung and Avedisian Speak Out on Trump, GOP Chair Bell Refuses to Comment
- Fung Ducks DACA, Other GOP Gov Candidates Support Trump
- LIVE: GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Morgan Questions “Where Fung Stands” on LIVE
- Whitcomb: Buying Up Bankrupt Colleges; Facebook vs. Reality; Fung in Fiscal Fantasy?
- Gubernatorial Candidate Fung Releases Economic Policy Plan
- Trillo Fires Back at Fung “Minions”
- Wednesday on GoLocal LIVE - The Taste and Mayor Allan Fung
- Fung on Economic Plan, Marijuana, PawSox, and More on LIVE
- Warwick Republican City Committee Endorses Fung for Governor
- Morgan Supports Trump’s Citizenship Question on Census—Fung Refuses Comment
- VIDEO: Cranston’s Fung Says “Stay Off Roads” on LIVE During Storm
- Fung Announces City & Town Campaign Chairs
- Fung Campaign Names Augustus Press Secretary
- Fung’s Campaign Town Chair Chippendale Calls Parkland High School Student a “Dummy”