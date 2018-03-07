Massive Crowds Turn Out for Gun Legislation Hearings at State House

Massive crowds turned out at the Rhode Island State House on Tuesday for hearings regarding gun legislation. It was anticipated to be a showdown between those calling for stricter gun laws and those who oppose further limitations.

WATCH News Editor Kate Nagle's interview with both sides of the debate.

However, it was the pro-National Rifle Association (NRA) advocates that flooded the State House, with thousands protesting. NRA supporters overwhelmed State House security capacity and the crowd backed up around the building.

GOP candidate for Governor Patricia Morgan said the crowd was in excess of 3,000.

Pro-NRA activists were motivated to attend State House hearings to oppose the proposed "Red Flag" legislation, ban on semiautomatic rifles, increase in the minimum age to buy a rifle, and more.

See the scenes from the State House below.

Photography by Richard McCaffrey.





Gun Legislation at RI State House - 2018

