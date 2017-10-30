Manafort, Rick Gates Indicted on 12 Charges Including Conspiracy Against U.S.
Monday, October 30, 2017
Manafort and Gates were also charged with conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.
Read the Indictment HERE
The indictment was unsealed on Monday after Manafort and Gates were told to surrender to law enforcement.
The two are the first people to be charged in the investigation by Mueller into Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.
The Indictment
According to the indictment, Manafort and Gates generated tens of millions of dollars as a result of their lobbying work for Ukraine. From 2006 through 2016, they hid the payments by laundering the money through U.S. and foreign corporations, partnerships, and banks.
The indictment states, from 2008 to 2014, Manafort wired $12 million to be sent to vendors for personal items, including $5.4 million on home improvements in the Hamptons, $934,350 to a Virginia antique rug store, $520,440 to a Beverly Hills clothing store and $655,500 for landscaping in New York.
The indictment says he also spent $1.5 million on a condo in Soho, $3 million on a Brooklyn brownstone and $1.9 million on a house in Virginia.
The charges do not cover any activities related to the Trump campaign.
Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017
