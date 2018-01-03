MA State Offices Closed Thursday Due to Snowstorm

Governor Charlie Baker has announced that Massachusetts State Offices will be closed on Thursday for non-emergency, executive branch state employees due to the upcoming winter storm.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm is expected to bring 6-10 inches of snow to Massachusetts.

“Tomorrow’s weather will create hazardous driving conditions across much of the Commonwealth. To prioritize public safety, we are asking everyone to stay off the roads and to use public transportation if necessary so road crews can safely clear snow. Due to the risk of power outages and coastal flooding in many parts of the state, we urge residents to be prepared, help neighbors and be mindful of local notices throughout the storm,” said Baker.

Thursday Schedule

State Office Closures: State offices will be closed for all non-emergency, executive branch state employees on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

Highway Travel: Travel will be significantly impacted with snow covered roads, low visibility, and possible white-out conditions. Motorists should stay off the roads and use public transit when possible. If you must drive, please exercise caution, “don’t crowd the plow”, and stay behind snow removal equipment on the roadways.

MBTA: The MBTA will run a weekday train schedule, buses will use snow routes and ferry service will be suspended, while the commuter rail will operate on a reduced schedule. Commuters are encouraged to be patient, allow plenty of time for travel and plan ahead by checking MBTA.com/winter or @MBTA on Twitter for real-time updates.

Public Safety: Please clear home and auto exhaust vents to prevent carbon monoxide exposure and avoid downed utility wires. Also, please assist in keeping sidewalks, fire hydrants and storm drains in your neighborhood clear.

See the Latest From the National Weather Service Below:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

429 PM EST Wed Jan 3 2018

CTZ002>004-MAZ002>006-008>014-017-026-RIZ001>006-040530-

/O.CON.KBOX.WS.W.0001.180104T0600Z-180105T0600Z/

Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Western Franklin MA-

Eastern Franklin MA-Northern Worcester MA-Central Middlesex MA-

Western Essex MA-Western Hampshire MA-Western Hampden MA-

Eastern Hampshire MA-Eastern Hampden MA-Southern Worcester MA-

Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-Northern Bristol MA-

Northern Middlesex MA-Northwest Providence RI-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-

Bristol RI-Washington RI-

Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon,

Putnam, Willimantic, Charlemont, Greenfield, Orange, Barre,

Fitchburg, Framingham, Lowell, Lawrence, Chesterfield, Blandford,

Amherst, Northampton, Springfield, Milford, Worcester,

Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Taunton, Ayer, Foster,

Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich,

Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, and Westerly

429 PM EST Wed Jan 3 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions.

Total snow accumulations of around 6 to 10 inches across the

Connecticut River Valley, around 9 to 13 inches over Eastern

Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with localized amounts up to 16

inches, are expected. Gusts up around 40 mph, especially as

winds increase out of the west through the day into evening,

downed tree limbs and power outages are possible.

* WHERE...All of Southern New England except east and southeast

coastal Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 1 AM EST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are

calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

