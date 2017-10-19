LIVE: RI’s Director of Veterans Affairs Yarn Talks About Efforts to Reach Out to Vets in Need

Kasim Yarn, Director of Veterans Affairs for Rhode Island, appeared on GoLocal LIVE to talk about his "Town Hall" tour of all 39 cities and towns in 2017, the upcoming opening of the new 208 bed veterans' home in November, and addressing veterans transportation and health needs, and more.

Yarn joined the U.S. Navy in 1991 at age 18 and reported for basic training less than 24 hours after graduating from high school. He first moved to Rhode Island in 1995, where he was assigned to Naval Station Newport.



