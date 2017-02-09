LIVE MAP: Power Outages Across RI

Track power outages and expected repair times on this real time interactive tracker. Widespread outages are expected to hit. Check the Live Map direct from NationalGrid here on GoLocal to find out which neighborhoods are without power.

Thanks to National Grid, the source of the tracking.

Prev Next 10. Blizzard of 2010 Max Accumulation: Approximately 13" December 26-27, 2010 This winter storm brought more than a foot of snow to several parts of Rhode Island, including 13 inches in Woonsocket. Prev Next 9. Blizzard of 2003 Max Accumulation: Approximately 15" February 14-19, 2013 Know as the President’s Day Storm II, this blizzard brought roughly 15 inches to Ocean State. Prev Next 8. Blizzard of 2009 Max Accumulation: Approximately 16" December 16-20, 2009 Blizzard warnings were in effect in southern Rhode Island when this storm hit just before Christmas 2009. Prev Next 7. April Fool's Day Blizzard Max Accumulation: Approximately 18" March 30 to April 1, 1997 This blizzard was no joke when it dropped 18 inches of snow in Providence. Prev Next 6. 1969 Nor’easter Max Accumulation: Approximately 20" February 8-10, 1969 This storm blanketed many parts of Rhode Island with upwards of 20 inches of snow. Prev Next 5. Great Blizzard of 1888 Max Accumulation: Approximately 20" March 11-14, 1888 One of the most severe recorded blizzards in the history of the United States, this superstorm dumped 20 inches in Kingston. Prev Next 4. Blizzard of 1996 Max Accumulation: Approximately 23" Jan. 6-10, 1996 One of two blizzards to receive an “extreme” rating on the Northeast Snowfall Impact Scale, this storm blanketing parts of Rhode Island with upwards of 23 inches of snow. Prev Next 3. Blizzard of 2005 Max Accumulation: Approximately 23.5" January 20-23, 2005 This three-day storm delivered more nearly two feet of snow to some parts of Rhode Island. Prev Next 2. Winter Storm Nemo Max Accumulation: Approximately 24" February 7-18, 2013 About 180,000 RI homes and businesses lost power during this powerful blizzard. Prev Next 1. Blizzard of 1978 Max Accumulation: Approximately 38" February 5-7, 1978 This historic nor’easter, which claimed the lives of 26 Rhode Islanders, brought a record-breaking 27.6 inches of snow to Providence and 38 inches to Woonsocket. Prev





































