LIVE MAP: Power Outages Across RI
Email to a friend
Permalink
Thursday, February 09, 2017
Track power outages and expected repair times on this real time interactive tracker. Widespread outages are expected to hit. Check the Live Map direct from NationalGrid here on GoLocal to find out which neighborhoods are without power.
Thanks to National Grid, the source of the tracking.
Related Slideshow: Top 10 Blizzards in RI History
Prev
Next
10. Blizzard of 2010
Max Accumulation: Approximately 13"
December 26-27, 2010
This winter storm brought more than a foot of snow to several parts of Rhode Island, including 13 inches in Woonsocket.
Prev
Next
9. Blizzard of 2003
Max Accumulation: Approximately 15"
February 14-19, 2013
Know as the President’s Day Storm II, this blizzard brought roughly 15 inches to Ocean State.
Prev
Next
8. Blizzard of 2009
Max Accumulation: Approximately 16"
December 16-20, 2009
Blizzard warnings were in effect in southern Rhode Island when this storm hit just before Christmas 2009.
Prev
Next
7. April Fool's Day Blizzard
Max Accumulation: Approximately 18"
March 30 to April 1, 1997
This blizzard was no joke when it dropped 18 inches of snow in Providence.
Prev
Next
6. 1969 Nor’easter
Max Accumulation: Approximately 20"
February 8-10, 1969
This storm blanketed many parts of Rhode Island with upwards of 20 inches of snow.
Prev
Next
5. Great Blizzard of 1888
Max Accumulation: Approximately 20"
March 11-14, 1888
One of the most severe recorded blizzards in the history of the United States, this superstorm dumped 20 inches in Kingston.
Prev
Next
4. Blizzard of 1996
Max Accumulation: Approximately 23"
Jan. 6-10, 1996
One of two blizzards to receive an “extreme” rating on the Northeast Snowfall Impact Scale, this storm blanketing parts of Rhode Island with upwards of 23 inches of snow.
Prev
Next
3. Blizzard of 2005
Max Accumulation: Approximately 23.5"
January 20-23, 2005
This three-day storm delivered more nearly two feet of snow to some parts of Rhode Island.
Prev
Next
2. Winter Storm Nemo
Max Accumulation: Approximately 24"
February 7-18, 2013
About 180,000 RI homes and businesses lost power during this powerful blizzard.
Prev
Next
1. Blizzard of 1978
Max Accumulation: Approximately 38"
February 5-7, 1978
This historic nor’easter, which claimed the lives of 26 Rhode Islanders, brought a record-breaking 27.6 inches of snow to Providence and 38 inches to Woonsocket.
Enjoy this post? Share it with others.
Email to a friend
Permalink