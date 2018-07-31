Lightning Strike Investigated as Cause of Meadowbrook Waldorf School Fire

Just a day after the Meadowbrook Waldorf School in Richmond burned to the ground, investigators are considering lightning as a potential cause.

The school, which serve students in grades pre-K through 8, was built in 2011 and currently has 145 students enrolled.

According to the state fire marshal's office, no official cause has been declared at this time.

While investigators found evidence of lightning strikes on the property, as well as a "fried" generator, it has not yet been determined what caused the fire to spread to the school's main building.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, firefighters went up against an average of 22,600 lightning-caused fires per year between 2007 and 2011.

Lightning-caused fires are more common during summer months, particularly in the late afternoon and evening. Lightning has sparked dozens of wildfires in the past several years, and are generally more destructive than fires started by humans.

On the school's Facebook page, Meadowbrook-Waldorf Officials say cleanup is in full swing, with several photos, art projects, and other items salvaged from the wreckage.

In a post on Monday morning, school officials say a massive fundraising appeal will be launched, and the school is on track to open as scheduled in the fall.



