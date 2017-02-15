Legislative Leaders Fire Back at Raimondo’s Claim They Pressured Her on UHIP Launch
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
But both House and Senate leadership denied the claim and vehemently fired back at Raimondo’s statement.
“At no time did Speaker Mattiello ever speak to the Governor or her administration about the rollout of the UHIP computer system. He feels strongly that the Governor is responsible and accountable for the administration of state government functions such as UHIP and he expects she will carry out these responsibilities in an efficient and appropriate manner. He calls upon the Governor to name any officials who may have placed ‘pressure’ on her, as she contends, so this situation can be properly addressed,” said Larry Berman, spokesperson for the Speaker of the House.
Greg Pare, Director of Communications for the Rhode Island Senate President denied the claim.
In an email to GoLocal, Pare wrote, “We did not push for UHIP's launch.”
Raimondo stated in the press conference that the contractor Deloitte and then-Chief Technology Officer of the State of Rhode Island assured her that the technology was ready to launch. In addition, she claimed that she was pressured by legislative leaders.
Repeated requests to Raimondo’s office to identify the legislative leaders have not been responded to.
UHIP Assessment Report to Governor Raimondo
Related Articles
- Raimondo Orders Expanded DHS Hours, Staff to Address Ongoing UHIP Problems
- ACLU Sues Rhode Island Over UHIP Food Stamp Delays
- Reps. Morgan, Quattrocchi Call UHIP Rollout Problems “Simply Unacceptable”
- Rep. Serpa Demands Raimondo Intervene in Botched UHIP Rollout
- House UHIP Hearing Presses Roberts, DePena, DeBiase for Answers on Botched Launch
- RI Leaders’ Top Questions for Raimondo Administration on Botched UHIP Launch
- Biggest Questions Facing Raimondo Administration’s Botched $500M UHIP Rollout
- Raimondo to Oust DePena, Guertin Over UHIP Debacle
- Raimondo’s UHIP “Decisiveness” Four Months Too Late - Leaders Blame Gov & Roberts
- Raimondo’s Interim HHS Boss to Resurrect UHIP Oversaw Failed VT Healthcare System
- Governor Raimondo On GoLocal LIVE and Talks UHIP, 38 Studios, and Free College Tuition
- “I am Sorry” Says Raimondo About Failed UHIP Rollout
- Roberts Out, Wood Demoted — Report This Week Will Outline UHIP Mega-Problems
- ACLU of RI Sets up Hotline for Food Stamp Complaints Related to UHIP
- House Oversight Committee to Hear UHIP Update During Thursday Meeting
- Legislative Leaders Fire Back at Raimondo’s Claim They Pressured Her on UHIP Launch