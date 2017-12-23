Judge McConnell Gets Overturned in DEA FOIA Case

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit issued a ruling on Friday overturning RI Federal Court Judge John McConnell citing patient privacy.

The First Circuit held, by a 2-1 vote, that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) can keep secret thousands of pages of documents it had submitted in a major prescription drug-dealing criminal trial.

The ACLU of Rhode Island had filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit in support of releasing the records on behalf of local reporter Phil Eil, who had been denied the documents.

Eil’s FOIA request involved some of the evidence used to convict Dr. Paul Volkman, whom the Department of Justice called the “largest physician dispenser of oxycodone in the United States from 2003 to 2005.” Volkman was indicted on 22 drug trafficking-related counts and, in 2011, after an eight-week federal court trial in Ohio that included 70 witnesses and more than 220 exhibits, he was convicted of prescribing medications that caused the overdose deaths of four patients. Volkman was sentenced to four consecutive life terms in federal prison — one of the lengthiest criminal sentences for a physician in U.S. history.

The court said in its decision that Volkman’s patient’s privacy was at risk by disclosing the documents, “The permitted redactions do not adequately protect the privacy interests implicated by Eil's request. Because the trial transcript contains the names of Dr. Volkman's former patients along with significant information about their medical histories and their interactions with Dr. Volkman, any interested party could readily identify the individuals associated with the records by connecting the trial testimony to the exhibits. And there may be a significant number of parties interested in making these connections, given that Eil is writing a book about the trial and presumably filed his FOIA request because he intends to include detailed information about the former patients in that book. “

Volkman attended college and medical school with Eil’s father, and, in 2009, Eil began conducting research for a book about the case. After Volkman’s trial ended, Eil requested access to the trial evidence from the clerk of the U.S. District Court in Cincinnati. The request was denied, as were Eil’s subsequent requests to various other court officials. He then filed his FOIA request in February 2012, but did not receive a final response until more than three years had passed. Even so, the DEA withheld more than 85% of the pages it processed, and many of the pages released were significantly redacted, said the ACLU in a press release.

In seeking the court documents, Eil argued that access to various medical records that had served as trial exhibits was important to better understand where the DEA “draws the line between being a doctor and being a drug dealer.” However, the court majority in today’s decision held that in light of the “voluminous information” that was already publicly available about the trial, Eil failed to demonstrate that the withheld records “would shed any additional light on either the DEA’s investigatory conduct” or the execution of its statutory authority. In a dissent, however, appeals court judge Juan Torruella argued that the records being sought were “particularly probative of the DEA’s views as to the distinction between legitimate and illegitimate prescription writing.” Rather than overturn the lower court’s decision, as the court majority did, Torruella argued that the district court should be given an opportunity to consider further whether the public interest in disclosure of the records outweighed the privacy interests at stake in releasing the records even in redacted form.

In its decision, the court wrote, “Not only did Eil fail to contest the government's argument that any interested party can use information from the trial transcript -- including patient names, patient medical histories, and information about patient interactions with Dr. Volkman -- to identify the individuals associated with the medical records at issue, but he also failed to put into evidence any portion of the trial transcript in support of any possible objection to the government's contention. And it was his burden to do so. “

ACLU of Rhode Island executive director Steven Brown said: “We are disappointed in today’s court ruling. As Judge McConnell noted last year in holding that the documents should be released, ‘Public scrutiny of the workings of government – including the judiciary – is vitally important to the proper functioning of our democracy.’ Today’s decision is a setback to that very critical principle, even as we recognize that this lawsuit has had the positive effect of shaking loose from the DEA many other important documents for Mr. Eil’s research.”

