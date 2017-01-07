John Ghiorse’s Storm Update: Saturday Morning - it is Looking Big

Get the most up to date storm update from the most experienced meteorologist - John Ghiorse's Saturday morning storm update:

An intense storm off the Carolina coast this morning will race by New England later today and tonight.

Snow will become heavy this afternoon and taper off after midnight tonight. Since it is so cold, the snow is likely to be light and fluffy rather than the heavy, wet stuff we're so used to in Northeasters.

Snow accumulation totals will vary greatly from northwest to southeast across our area building from 4"-8" near Worcester to around a foot in the Providence area and to as much as 1-2 feet over Southeastern Mass./The Cape and Islands.

Strong, gusty winds will create considerable blowing and drifting of the fluffy snow. Bitterly cold air will follow the storm Sunday and Monday. Typical of New England, we should see temperatures rebound to near 50 by mid-week.

