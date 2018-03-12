It All Starts This Week - Cozzolino, Lamantia & King on The Alex and Ani Lounge

GoLocal LIVE’s new pop-up concert series focuses on promoting Rhode Island’s emerging music talent. It launches this week.

The new studio — The Alex and Ani Lounge — will host three significant and rising Rhode Island performers.

“Rhode Island is a hotbed of great music. We want to create more opportunities for artists of all genres to connect with music lovers,” said Josh Fenton, CEO and Co-Founder of GoLocal24.

"We are excited about the performers this week and who we have coming up in future weeks. GoLocal's social media reach creates a great opportunity for folks to watch these artists perform live," added Fenton.

GoLocal has built a second studio at its downtown location on Weybosset Street. This new studio is dedicated to providing a performance location that connects live music with GoLocal’s social media distribution assets — Facebook live, YouTube LIVE, Periscope, and Livestream.

The opening week features:

— Rhode Island’s Male Artist of the Year, Motif Magazine

He launches “The Alex and Ani Lounge” at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 13.

— “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know” Rolling Stone Magazine, 2018

Rolling Stone writes, “A correctional worker for the state of Rhode Island, Mickey Lamantia has lived the flip side of "Folsom Prison Blues" for the past 20 years. Though he played in his uncle's country band as a teenager and even opened gigs for Willie Nelson and Tanya Tucker in his early twenties, music took a back seat to Lamantia's dream of being a police officer (which was cut short by a back injury) and later starting a family.”

Lamantia plays at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 14.

— Signed by Sony and Appeared on “The Voice”

The multi-talented King is an emerging star and designer. The Warwick native is “on the verge” of something big.

King performs on Friday, March 16 at 2:00 PM.

Artists interested in performing on GoLocal LIVE at The Alex and Ani Lounge — please contact us HERE.

