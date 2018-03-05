Introducing RI’s New Online Music Venue — “The Alex and Ani Lounge” on GoLocal LIVE

GoLocal LIVE is expanding with a new online pop-up music studio in downtown Providence — The Alex and Ani Lounge

“We built this studio to promote Rhode Island’s amazing local radio talent — we want to be a place to help artists get as much exposure as possible,” said Josh Fenton, CEO and Co-Founder of GoLocal24.

“Music is the universal language. It inspires people, unites them, energizes the spirit and lifts the vibe,” said Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani.

“The power of music, in my opinion, is a human birthright for all to find joy in. Alex and Ani is proud to create and support all facets of this beautiful art, and honors artists all over the world to share their talents,” said Rafaelian.

The Lounge

GoLocal has built a second studio at its downtown location on Weybosset Street. This new studio is dedicated to providing a performance location that connects live music with GoLocal’s social media distribution assets — Facebook live, YouTube LIVE, Periscope, and Livestream.

The Lounge launches the week of March 12.

“We have had so many amazing musicians on GoLocal LIVE. As we continue to improve the quality and impact of our broadcast since first launching in 2017, we have worked towards the goal of offering more musicians greater exposure, now with a high-quality studio to perform,” said Fenton.

During the first year of GoLocal LIVE, the daily live broadcast has featured everyone from New York Times #1 Bestselling author A.J. Finn to former Prime Minister Enda Kenny of Ireland — overall 1,200 interviews.

“For many musicians, talent is not the challenge, it is exposure and we hope to be a great platform — we hope to do 100 concerts this year,” added Fenton.

Creating a New Local Genre

For many musicians, there are limited opportunities for exposure. Much of radio run similar playlists regardless if they are in Providence, Rhode Island or Sante Fe, New Mexico, due to the consolidation of radio to a small group of corporations. More local independent stations — such as WBRU — sadly, just no longer exist.

“Radio is declining as a source to discover new music. Younger music fans are increasingly turning to sites like YouTube to find new artists and songs, leaving radio in the lurch,” writes Larry Miller of the Steinhardt Music Business Program, New York University. His study released in August of 2017, titled, "Paradigm Shift: Why Radio Must Adapt to the Rise of Digital.”

Artist interested in performing can contact The Alex and Ani Lounge HERE

