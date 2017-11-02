INFOGRAPHIC: The Complex Web of Political Consulting—Smiley, Raimondo, and Galvin
Thursday, November 02, 2017
The following infographic shows the complex relationship between the businesses owned by Brett Smiley -- who has simultaneously served as Governor Gina Raimondo's Chief-of-Staff. Smiley has a business relationship with Ed Galvin who also previously served as Raimondo's campaign Treasurer and presently is a campaign consultant to Raimondo.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Magaziner Announces RI Pension Fund Has Pulled Over $500M from Hedge Funds, Shift From Raimondo
- VIDEO: ACLU to Seek Additional Remedies Against Raimondo Administration for UHIP Failures
- Media Experts Preston & Whitcomb Weigh In on Raimondo’s Media Battle
- Raimondo Orders RI Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Judge Walter Stone
- Raimondo Orders U.S. & RI Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Las Vegas Shooting Victims
- Experts Look at Raimondo’s First 1,000 Days as Governor of RI
- Leading Invenergy Opponent Roselli Declares for Gov. Against Raimondo in Primary on GoLocal LIVE
- Critics Blast Raimondo Administration for $1 Million Waste on Johnson & Johnson Buildout
- Robert Whitcomb: Raimondo’s Correct Veto; NFL Kneeling Distraction; Losing NE’s Forrest
- 26 Examples of Raimondo’s Good, Bad, & Ugly—at 1,000 Days
- Raimondo Administration Offers Buy-Outs to Close $25M Budget Hole
- Paolino, Raimondo Kick Off Construction of $30M Hilton Homewood Suites in Providence
- EDITORIAL: Picketing Raimondo’s Home is Over the Line
- Head of RI Black Business Association Rips Raimondo and Commerce for Lack of Support
- Smiley’s Firm Responsible for Million Dollar Reporting Error
- Governor Raimondo Tops Over $3 Million in Campaign Funds
- New National Poll: Raimondo 9th Least Popular Governor in U.S.
- Elorza/Smiley Deny Back Room Deal in Mayoral Shake Up
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Tattrie: Smiley’s Trump Diatribe Has Consequences
- NEW: Smiley Unveils Good Government Plan; Receives Roberts’ Endorsement
- LISTEN: Smiley’s Firm Responsible for Million Dollar Reporting Error
- Russell Moore: Meet the Unelected Mayor: Brett Smiley
- Riley: Did Smiley Use Bankruptcy Threat to Get Grant, Proving Prov is Lying?
- Russell Moore: Elorza, Smiley Cut an Insider’s Deal
- NEW: Former Smiley Staffers Join Elorza Ranks
- NEW: Smiley Calls for Elorza to Disavow Marrocco Endorsement, Money
- Gov. Raimondo’s Chief-of-Staff Smiley Owns Company Fundraising for Elorza
- Smiley Inc - Gov’s Chief of Staff Mixes Government & Business - Sells House to Brown for $1.1M
- UPDATED: Raimondo’s Chief of Staff Smiley Launches Late Night Crude Tweet, Previous Staffer Resigned
- “Elorza is Incompetent,” Says Prov Fire Union Head, After Smiley’s Exit
- Brett Smiley: 15 Who Made a Difference in 2015
- Raimondo Brings on Smiley as Third Chief of Staff in 2 Years - Will it Work?
- Simon Chief of Staff, Smiley Gets Job for Endorsement
- Brett Smiley: 15 to Watch in RI in 2015
- Chafee Urges Raimondo to Seek Guidance Before Implementing Voluntary Retirement Initiative
- Raimondo’s Polling Numbers in RI Are Second Lowest Only to Trump’s
- Morgan Questions $95 Million State Employee Pay Increase Under Raimondo’s State Employee Buyout Plan
- Sasse Says Raimondo’s Administration Buyout Plan is a Costly “Gimmick”
- Raimondo Calls for Delorenzo to Step Down from RI Democratic Party Leadership
- INVESTIGATION: Complex Web of Private Political Consulting Business Runs Through Raimondo’s Office