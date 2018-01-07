Indian Navy Admiral Kumar Verma to Speak at Prov Committee on Foreign Relations Meeting
Sunday, January 07, 2018
The lecture will be held on April 25.
About Kumar Verma
Kumar Verma is a former Indian Navy Admiral who served as the Chief of the Naval Staff of Indian Navy, from August 31, 2009, to August 31, 2012.
In November of 2012, he was appointed as the High Commissioner to Canada.
He is currently a CNO Distinguished International Fellow at the US Naval War College.[6]
Vera studied at Goethals Memorial School Kurseong, Royal Naval Staff College in the United Kingdom, and the Naval War College in 1993 in the U.S.
