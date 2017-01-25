In Defense of Sean Todd: Guest Mindsetter™ Jim Wright
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
I don't know Sean Todd or Hilary Levey Friedman, PhD, personally. They're both, obviously, intelligent and accomplished people who have chosen some form of public service as an outlet for serving their respective parties and constituencies. At the city and town level, these positions are largely thankless, and I commend both of them for their service.
That being said, I'm deeply disturbed by the firestorm ignited by a single tweet by Councilman Todd over the weekend. He sent it. He came to the realization that it was in poor taste. He removed it. He apologized. It was an off-hand, inappropriate, comment aimed mostly at his wife. It was an attempt at humor, and he's probably sleeping on the couch for a few nights.
I believe I understand Professor Friedman's motivation. This circus serves her both politically and professionally. But if folks could slide off her petri dish for just a moment, I think the truth is quite clear. It was partisan. It was divisive, and, in my opinion, it isn't worthy of America.
We have some real, honest to God, battles to fight in this Country. The left has lost it's champion, and the balance of all three branches of our government are swinging wildly to the right.
The movement will be best served by keeping the train on the tracks. The marches and rallies over the weekend served as a potent statement. What happened in East Greenwich Monday evening was an embarrassment.
Jim Wright is the National Director of Catch a Rising Star Comedy Clubs. He lives in Providence.
