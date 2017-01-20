video: Students, Demonstrators Protest Trump in Providence on Inauguration Day
Friday, January 20, 2017
Hundreds of students -- and demonstrators -- marched in protest of President-elect Donald Trump in Providence on Friday, just before Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.
SLIDES: See Protest Photos BELOW
GoLocal was first to report the event had been organized by the Providence Student Union and Youth in Action -- and that Classical High School moved its Friday midterm to Monday to accommodate the students.
The crowd that had assembled and made its way down Fountain Street included band members and adults -- and children -- before making its way to a rally with others at the Rhode Island State House.
