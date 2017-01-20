Welcome! Login | Register
 

WATCH: Donald Trump’s Inaugural Address—WATCH: Donald Trump's Inaugural Address

Biggest Winners and Losers in Raimondo’s FY 18 Budget Proposal—Biggest Winners and Losers in Raimondo’s FY 18…

Students, Demonstrators Protest Trump in Providence on Inauguration Day—Students, Demonstrators Protest Trump in Providence on Inauguration…

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - Jan. 20, 2017—Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s…

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Inauguration—WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Inauguration

10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - Jan. 20, 2017—10 Great Things to do in RI This…

Trump Wishes Patriots Luck in AFC Championship on Night Before Inauguration—Trump Wishes Patriots Luck in AFC Championship on…

Former Rep. Palumbo Arrested for Embezzling from Campaign Account—Former Rep. Palumbo Arrested on Embezzling from Campaign…

Number of Employed in RI Falls in December—Number of Employed in RI Falls in December

Bond Names Phillips Project Manager of Providence Office—Bond Names Phillips Project Manager of Providence Office

 
 

video: Students, Demonstrators Protest Trump in Providence on Inauguration Day

Friday, January 20, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Hundreds of students -- and demonstrators -- marched in protest of President-elect Donald Trump in Providence on Friday, just before Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

SLIDES: See Protest Photos BELOW

GoLocal was first to report the event had been organized by the Providence Student Union and Youth in Action -- and that Classical High School moved its Friday midterm to Monday to accommodate the students.  

The crowd that had assembled and made its way down Fountain Street included band members and adults -- and children -- before making its way to a rally with others at the Rhode Island State House. 

 

Related Slideshow: Providence Students - Trump Walkout Jan. 20

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!