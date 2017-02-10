How RI Taxpayers Are Paying for Judge Ovalles’ Million Dollar Defense
Friday, February 10, 2017
The allegations against Ovalles, whose annual salary is over $160,000, have come before the Commission on Judicial Tenure and Discipline.
And while Ovalles was dismissed of his duties pending with pay pending the hearings, taxpayers are responsible for the $1 million policy that covers legal fees for state judges, which comes with an annual $70,000 price tag.
"There is a taxpayer-funded insurance policy for judges. The fiscal impact is the cost of the policy -- roughly $70,000 a year to cover [all] judges and magistrates," said courts spokesperson Craig Berke on Thursday.
Ovalles' Defense
Berke confirmed that Ovalles is using the coverage, which has a $1 million cap on legal fees.
Ovalles' legal team? Former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras - who is his nephew; former House Speaker William Murphy; Mark Berthiaume; Nicholas Insogna; and Mark Fay.
As to how much Ovalles’ legal fees have been to date, Berke said that is between “him and the carrier.
“The Judiciary does not see the invoices,” said Berke.
According to court documents, the policy with the Columbia Casualty Company has an annual premium of $69,737 with a $2,789.48 premium tax which includes current Supreme, Superior, Family, District, Workers’ Compensation, and Traffic Tribunal Court judges - as well as 16 retired judges.
Retired judges afforded coverage include Joseph Rodgers, Vincent Ragosta, and Frank Williams.
Issues of Race in Courts
Could Rhode Island — a state whose population is more than 25% minority — soon have just one judge of color on the state’s roster of 85 judges and magistrates?
With only four minority judges and no minority magistrates, minorities currently make up less than 5% of the Rhode Island State Judicial Roster.
Currently, Superior Court Associate Justice Walter Stone is on medical leave; District Court Associate Judge William Clifton could be nearing retirement, and District Court Judge Rafael Ovalles is presently the subject of a judicial complaint from both a clerk and attorney that is under review.
During the Commission's proceedings, witnesses have alleged that Ovalles degraded women and mistreated court staff and lawyers, as well as he general public -- claims which Ovalles denies.
Ovalles, who became the state’s first Hispanic judge when to the bench in 2005, said during proceedings that people are not used to being told what to do by a minority, and that is a factor in the case.
