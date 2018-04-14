Healthcare Expert Mulligan Gives Insights Into the Success and Failures of Obamacare
Saturday, April 14, 2018
The Professor of Health Policy and Management overviewed her current research which explores insurance, financial security, and health reform from the perspective of the newly insured and those who continue to lack coverage.
She discussed her new book, "Unequal Coverage: The Experience of Health Care Reform in the United States," which she edited with Heide Castañeda.
"Unequal Coverage documents the everyday experiences of individuals and families across the U.S. as they attempted to access coverage and care in the five years following the passage of the ACA.It argues that while the Affordable Care Act succeeded in expanding access to care, it did so unevenly, ultimately also generating inequality and stratification," writes the NYU Press.
Mulligan has done extensive primary research in Rhode Island on the state's program -- HealthSource.
UHIP 40-Page Application - April, 2018
