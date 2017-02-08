video: Head of School at Moses Brown Cancels School to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling”

Head of School at Moses Brown Matt Glendinning once again took to music to announce that school will be closed on Thursday, February 9 due to the winter storm.

This year, Glendinning canceled school to the tune of Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

Past Cancelations

Last winter, Glendinning announced school was closed for a winter storm to the tune of Adele’s “Hello.”

Two years ago, he announced a cancelation to the tune of Disney’s “Let it Go.” The video launched by GoLocal was viewed by millions and defines the word "viral."

