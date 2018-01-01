Haven Brothers Looking to Open Restaurant in 2018

Patrizia Prew Is on a mission -- to continue to grow the Haven Brothers. Best known as the original food truck, the iconic silver diner on wheels has been parked next to Providence City Hall each night for decades.

Now, Prew is looking to open a brick and mortar restaurant in 2018.

SEE VIDEO INTERVIEW BELOW

She is the daughter of Sal Giusti, the owner of Haven Brothers, and she is the energy behind the expansion to a mobile truck — Haven Mobile, which is on the road today and the most recent move for the brand.

She first started working at Haven Brothers when she was 13 years old and then worked on and off. She returned with a vengeance three years later.

“I am loving working to grow the company. It is such a Rhode Island institution — you have to love the people," said Prew.

Today, with two trucks now on the road, she sees an opportunity to add not only a restaurant, but also more trucks.

“We have been looking in at locations in Warwick, Johnston and Cranston…we think we have downtown Providence covered pretty well,” said Prew.

For her and her family, Cranston is attractive, “My father lives in Cranston, my brother lives in Cranston and me and my family lives in Cranston.”

“We are looking at options, but it may be a ‘real’ diner,” said Prew.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.