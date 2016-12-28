Hassenfeld Foundation Donates $50K to Support Stages of Freedom‘s Swim Initiative
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Cheryl Jordan, President of Stages of Freedom’s board of directors, said, “We are extremely grateful for the visionary support of Alan Hassenfeld and the Hassenfeld Family Foundation. They are a vital force in moving Rhode Island forward.”
Stages of Freedom Executive Director, Ray Rickman, said, “This is the largest gift to date to support our youth swimming program.”
Swim Empowerment was created three years ago to address the high incidence of drownings of youth of color (African American children drown five times more often than anyone else). To date the program has provided free swimming lessons to more than 600 children. The program pays the cost of these lessons in partnership with seven area YMCAs.
The Hassenfeld Family Foundation is focused on reducing the dire need of children, empowering women, and serving as a catalyst for young social entrepreneurs to improve our world.
To learn more about Stages of Freedom visit StageofFreedom.org
Report Unveils City Mismanagement of Pools
Below are key pages from the report that unveils serious and widespread public and worker safety issues at all of the pools in the City of Providence.
Page 5
Rot and decay was found at all equipment at all the pools. Antiquated filter rooms and staff doesn't know when (or if) filters have been cleaned.
Page 6
Violation detected of basic training and worker protection. Failure to offer Hep B vaccination as required. Violations of PEOSHA and OSHA.
Page 7
The condition of the Almagno Pool facility was found to have a sweeping array of violations including bathrooms in deplorable condition - dirty and broken bathroom. Often due to the condition of the bathrooms, children use the pool to urinate.
Page 11
At the Rogers Recreation Center, the report found unreasonable bathroom conditions and life guard training issues.
