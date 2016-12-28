Hassenfeld Foundation Donates $50K to Support Stages of Freedom‘s Swim Initiative

Stages of Freedom has announced that the Hassenfeld Family Foundation has committed $50,000 to the organization's swimming lessons initiative for inner-city youth.

Cheryl Jordan, President of Stages of Freedom’s board of directors, said, “We are extremely grateful for the visionary support of Alan Hassenfeld and the Hassenfeld Family Foundation. They are a vital force in moving Rhode Island forward.”

Stages of Freedom Executive Director, Ray Rickman, said, “This is the largest gift to date to support our youth swimming program.”

Swim Empowerment was created three years ago to address the high incidence of drownings of youth of color (African American children drown five times more often than anyone else). To date the program has provided free swimming lessons to more than 600 children. The program pays the cost of these lessons in partnership with seven area YMCAs.

The Hassenfeld Family Foundation is focused on reducing the dire need of children, empowering women, and serving as a catalyst for young social entrepreneurs to improve our world.

To learn more about Stages of Freedom visit StageofFreedom.org

Report Unveils City Mismanagement of Pools

