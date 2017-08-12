Hasbro Invites Rapper Who Hypes N-Word, Promotes Misogyny & Drugs in Lyrics to HASCON Family Event

WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE IN THE LYRICS IN THIS ARTICLE AND VIDEO

Hasbro's new comic con-style event is intended to be family-friendly, but the special guest performer Flo Rida - who is mainstream now - had in his career promoted drug dealing in songs that are highly misogynistic, violent, and weave the "N-Word" into the lyrics.

Hasbro's HASCON says the event is family-friendly. "From fan favorites to family fun, grown ups and kids alike are invited to celebrate the power of play at this first-of-its-kind "con"!"

The event offers small children the opportunity to try out for a Hasbro commercial, "AUDITION! Youths ages 3-15 can audition to potentially appear in a Hasbro TV commercial or piece of entertainment!"

The three day-event takes place at the Providence Convention Center.

"This is 'gutter culture' in my opinion. Now I'm not in favor of stopping it, having been with the ACLU. But I think it's corrosive," said former State Representative Ray Rickman, who now runs the non-profit Stages of Freedom, which "promotes and celebrates African American culture for the entire community and provides programs to empower youth," of the lyrics of some of Flo Rida's songs.

"A lot of young people, if this wasn't here, they'd do something better. I have long dialogues with young people about the n-word," said Rickman. "On the bus, you couldn't go a block without hearing a 15-year-old use it. They told me they had the power to use it. I said no you don't -- it's been used a certain way for 300 years."

In one Flo Rida song titled American Superstar the lyrics include: (SEE THE FULL LYRICS OF BOTH SONGS BELOW):

"Look At Me Bitch

I'm An American Superstar

I Got Guns For The Snitches

Roses For The Bitches

Hop Up Off The Whip"

In another song, titled, "Gotta Eat"

"Damnit I'm proud to buy my own bag of weed

Found me a hood that'll help plant my seed

I got bail money they fuck with me

(Cause in my hood err nigga gotta eat)"

State Representative Teresa Tanzi who represents South County said she found the language and raised questions about who is being exposed to the performer.

"The questions I have would be, what's the payment structure [by Hasbro to Flo Rida]? Is this a ticketed event for people who are buying the family pass, or is this a separate event? If it's separate, sometimes people like this appear at later shows, for a different audience," said Tanzi.

"Sometimes we grow up. Was this [language] used when he was breaking in and hasn't continued it? I'm not ever one to condone misogynistic expression or glorify murder. It's a curious choice," said Tanzi. "I'd like to hear what [Hasbro] has to say."

Hasbro repeatedly refused to comment on Flo Rida's appearance and the language in his lyrics.

National Debate

The debate about song lyrics is not new - especially those that encourage violence, promote drug use, or are demeaning to women. But rarely are hardcore rappers invited to perform at family events.

Al Gore's wife Tipper in the mid-1980s along with other high profile political women led a fight to label music based on the language in the lyrics. She co-founded the Parents Music Resource Center (PMRC) with Susan Baker, wife of then United States Secretary of the Treasury James Baker.

The Obamas made news in 2011, when they invited a group of rappers to the White House including Commons, who was criticized by police organizations and some political columnists for the lyrics to some of his songs.

National Fraternal Organization of Police President Chuck Canterbury sent a letter expressing to the White House the "profound disappointment" of the Fraternal Order of Police over the invitation to a rapper whose body of work includes violent, anti-police lyrics. Canterbury said he spoke by telephone to the White House to remind them that National Police Week was a time to honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifice.

LYRICS

"American Superstar" (Lyrics: Google Play Music)

(feat. Lil Wayne)



[Lil Wayne:]

Look At Me Bitch

Look At Me Bitch

Look At Me Bitch

I'm An American Superstar



[CHORUS: x2]

[Flo-Rida:]

I Got Guns For The Snitches

Roses For The Bitches

Hop Up Off The Whip

Paparazzi Taking Pictures

[Lil Wayne:]

I Got Guns For The Snitches

And Roses For The Bitches

Hop Up Off The Whip

Paparazzi Taking Pictures



[Flo-Rida:]

Heavy Metal For Them Boys

Slanging Pedals For The Cash

Got An Appetite For Destruksion

You Can Call Me Axcel

Ask Me Bout What A Nikka Done Done

Ask Me Bout What A Nikka Do Well

Ask Me Were The Bricks Come From

That's What A Snitch Nikka Do They Tell

I Don't Want Nothing To Do With That Deal

If It's Selected I'm Bringing Them Shells

Only Position For Me Is A Playa

That's Right Playa

Better Get It Right Playa

I Have To Be In Emergency

Lucky For You If I'm Blowing My Trees

Come On My Nerve

No Regular me

It's Somebody Shawty With Me On Her Knees

I'm Ready If There's A Problem

She Sexy Flo Rida Holla

Don't Test Me Get That Bro Harda

Get Messy Just Like A Mobster

My Brawls Deserve Lobsters

You Clowns Deserve Choppas

You Serve Like Jimmy Hoppa

American Showstoppa



[CHORUS: x2]

[Lil Wayne:]

I Got Guns For The Snitches

And Roses For The Bitches

Hop Up Off The Whip

Paparazzi Taking Pictures

[Flo-Rida:]

I Got Guns For The Snitches

Roses For The Bitches

Hop Up Off The Whip

Paparazzi Taking Pictures



[Lil Wayne:]

Look At Me Bitch

Look At Me Bitch

I got Money On Money On Money On Money

On Top Of More Money On Top Of My Shit Like Flies

Open That Ferriar F5 Like Eyes

Up And Down Ocean Drive

Jumping Out That MayBach With A Bitch Way Back To Tease Them Tighs

She Got A Tattoo On Her Booty And It Say 305

DJ Khalid Say It's A Movie Now Don't Forget Your Line

Cause You Don't Want Me to Edit Before We Roll The Credits

Bitch Give Me My Credit

I'm So Energetic

I'm Fucking Like Rabbits Smoking On Lettuce

But What Ever I Want I Get It

I Meant It If I Said It

And I Say I Keep Pumping I Ain't Talking Unleaded

If You Want It Come Get It

Cause Boy I'm Ready

I Get It Fast Fetty

They Should Call Me Tom Petty

Got Two Bitches One Peanut Butter Jelly

I'm An American Gangsta Already

And I'm An American Superstar



[CHORUS: x2]

[Flo-Rida:]

I Got Guns For The Snitches

Roses For The Bitches

Hop Up Off The Whip

Paparazzi Taking Pictures

[Lil Wayne:]

I Got Guns For The Snitches

And Roses For The Bitches

Hop Up Off The Whip

Paparazzi Taking Pictures



[Lil Wayne:]

I'm An American Superstar

Yeah

I'm An American Superstar

Yeah

I'm An American Superstar

Yeah

Baby I'm An American Superstar

Yeah Uh Hu



"Gotta Eat" (AZ Lyrics)



[Chorus:]

Damnit I'm proud to buy my own bag of weed

Found me a hood that'll help plant my seed

I got bail money they fuck with me

(Cause in my hood err nigga gotta eat) [x5]



[Verse 1:]

I know where I come from

Niggas gotta grow

Penny bitchin for paper till you poppin big bucks

Give it a blow they cock it ain't no telling with them thugs

Dealers straight out da projects only felon that'll bust

Some shit you don't discuss

Snitches they get them stubs

Damnit I'm proud to buy my own bag to fill my dutch

Planted my own seed now a month without bud

Granted I got the fee and we don't pump the same blood

You need that new Mercedes

Home of that color gravy

How the hell you gonna pay me

I made a deal to 380

Tell me I'm acting shady

I try to ignore the lazy

Set my brains on the deli

If mine arrest me I'm ready



[Chorus:]

Damnit I'm proud to buy my own bag of weed

Found me a hood that'll help plant my seed

I got bail money they fuck with me

(Cause in my hood err nigga gotta eat) [x5]



[Verse 2:]

Chow I had that dinner platter meals on deck

Cash coming that currency to earn that respect

Money machines measuring making sure you collect

Rolling that dice game you better be stomping best

Keep it moving like chess

Look for ya new address

Proof of ghetto for sex

That make the culprits go wreck

Hope the fay of the fruits of ya label mama impress

Don't know whoever knew you could point at you through the stress

That drama on the block

All them run-ins with cops

Couldn't afford shoes was happy 2 pair of socks

Steady paying ya dues that landed you in the box

Other niggas confused you asked them to borrow crop.



[Chorus:]

Damnit I'm proud to buy my own bag of weed

Found me a hood that'll help plant my seed

I got bail money they fuck with me

(Cause in my hood err nigga gotta eat) [x5]



[Verse 3:]

Crying erryday big breaks on they grain

Preparly marinate a million strong keep the change

Challange that generate we gotta tone it with a crain

Hustlas for that bank be aware that we untaimed

Duckets we deranged

Muscle the day I change

Melica off in that hood come get you that's point blank

Hit you it's all good

Hit dis before a game

Women tell us hes never survivin that chedar lane

You see we want it all

Yea we breakin the law

Buy it Sell it Cook it that's a merry thang if it's raw

Anyway you put it tell the folks we breakin the law

Sing it so I took it and if you tell a nigga that's all



[Chorus:]

Damnit I'm proud to buy my own bag of weed

Found me a hood that'll help plant my seed

I got bail money they fuck with me

(Cause in my hood err nigga gotta eat) [x5]



