Hasbro Invites Rapper Who Hypes N-Word, Promotes Misogyny & Drugs in Lyrics to HASCON Family Event
Saturday, August 12, 2017
WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE IN THE LYRICS IN THIS ARTICLE AND VIDEO
Hasbro's new comic con-style event is intended to be family-friendly, but the special guest performer Flo Rida - who is mainstream now - had in his career promoted drug dealing in songs that are highly misogynistic, violent, and weave the "N-Word" into the lyrics.
Hasbro's HASCON says the event is family-friendly. "From fan favorites to family fun, grown ups and kids alike are invited to celebrate the power of play at this first-of-its-kind "con"!"
The event offers small children the opportunity to try out for a Hasbro commercial, "AUDITION! Youths ages 3-15 can audition to potentially appear in a Hasbro TV commercial or piece of entertainment!"
The three day-event takes place at the Providence Convention Center.
"A lot of young people, if this wasn't here, they'd do something better. I have long dialogues with young people about the n-word," said Rickman. "On the bus, you couldn't go a block without hearing a 15-year-old use it. They told me they had the power to use it. I said no you don't -- it's been used a certain way for 300 years."
In one Flo Rida song titled American Superstar the lyrics include: (SEE THE FULL LYRICS OF BOTH SONGS BELOW):
"Look At Me Bitch
I'm An American Superstar
I Got Guns For The Snitches
Roses For The Bitches
Hop Up Off The Whip"
In another song, titled, "Gotta Eat"
"Damnit I'm proud to buy my own bag of weed
Found me a hood that'll help plant my seed
I got bail money they fuck with me
(Cause in my hood err nigga gotta eat)"
State Representative Teresa Tanzi who represents South County said she found the language and raised questions about who is being exposed to the performer.
"The questions I have would be, what's the payment structure [by Hasbro to Flo Rida]? Is this a ticketed event for people who are buying the family pass, or is this a separate event? If it's separate, sometimes people like this appear at later shows, for a different audience," said Tanzi.
"Sometimes we grow up. Was this [language] used when he was breaking in and hasn't continued it? I'm not ever one to condone misogynistic expression or glorify murder. It's a curious choice," said Tanzi. "I'd like to hear what [Hasbro] has to say."
Hasbro repeatedly refused to comment on Flo Rida's appearance and the language in his lyrics.
National Debate
The debate about song lyrics is not new - especially those that encourage violence, promote drug use, or are demeaning to women. But rarely are hardcore rappers invited to perform at family events.
Al Gore's wife Tipper in the mid-1980s along with other high profile political women led a fight to label music based on the language in the lyrics. She co-founded the Parents Music Resource Center (PMRC) with Susan Baker, wife of then United States Secretary of the Treasury James Baker.
The Obamas made news in 2011, when they invited a group of rappers to the White House including Commons, who was criticized by police organizations and some political columnists for the lyrics to some of his songs.
