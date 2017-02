Guest MINDSETTER™ Yarn: Hitting the Ground Running

Ocean State residents care deeply for Veterans and their families, and their goodwill offers a wellspring of support to so many who have served our great country.

Governor Gina Raimondo knows that our state can do more for Veterans than it has in the past, though—so when she asked me to lead her new effort to strengthen our state’s commitment to serving those who served, I jumped at the opportunity to give back.

As Rhode Island's first-ever Director of Veterans Affairs, I knew we would need to collaborate and partner with anyone who was ready, willing, and able to fulfill the Governor's charge of honoring the service and sacrifice of our Veterans and military families.

While we still have much to do, we’ve made remarkable progress for our Ocean State Veterans in the past year. Highlights include:

Elevating the Office of Veterans Affairs

In 2016, the Governor proposed legislation to elevate the Office of Veterans Affairs to a cabinet-level agency, which the General Assembly passed. Now, Veterans have a voice, a seat at the table at the highest level of state government.

She also added two case managers in this year’s budget to assist Veterans and their families with questions and concerns and gave us dedicated office space in Warwick for a new resource center.

More Outreach

A newly revamped website, vets.ri.gov, now serves as a central digital hub for Rhode Island’s Veterans to easily find information on their benefit eligibility, educational and career opportunities, and events happening throughout the Veterans community.

We’ve also strengthened transparency and access to our office across the board. Veterans can now submit messages to the Office of Veteran Affairs directly through our website's contact form, and our staff actively shares information and answers questions through Facebook and Twitter. Our Twitter feed is also integrated into the new website to provide real-time updates on our initiatives, benefits, and events. And, thanks to our partnership with the United Way’s 2-1-1 team, we’ll be on the road visiting communities and bringing our services to Veterans throughout Rhode Island.

Future Veterans Home

In November, Rhode Island voters overwhelmingly approved a $27 million bond securing the final piece of funding for the new 208-bed home being built in Bristol to serve our Veterans. The new single-story facility will retain a homey feel and give residents a sense of neighborhood-style living. Site work and initial construction began in 2015; the exterior is already built, with interior construction well under way and a grand opening slated for later this year.

New Leadership for the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery

With an average of 102 interments each month, our cemetery remains one of the nation’s busiest state Veterans cemeteries. I had the pleasure of appointing a new Administrator in November, Cara Condit, and, with this new leadership, we’re now revising regulations, implementing new procedures, planning infrastructure improvements, and investing in new maintenance equipment for the grounds, such as sanders and aerators.

Key Partnerships

Progress is possible thanks to our strong partnerships throughout state government and in the communities we serve: The Governor and her staff continue to provide us with the necessary leadership and resources. Our General Assembly gives us thoughtful support and guidance. Our Veteran advocates share their advice and counsel. Our congressional delegation remains steadfast in their commitment to representing Veterans’ interests in Washington. And our colleagues in federal, state, and municipal government continue to be there for us and for our Veterans.

We know that challenges remain, but we’re wholly committed to building on all the progress we’ve made in such a short time. Working together, we can improve the health and economic wellbeing of our Veterans, who are truly assets to our community and our state.

We still have work to do, but the transformation has begun.

Kasim J. Yarn is Rhode Island's first Director of Veterans Affairs. Governor Gina Raimondo appointed him to the newly-created position in February 2016. Before taking on this role, Director Yarn served on active-duty in the U.S. Navy, first as an enlisted sailor and then as an officer, retiring at the rank of lieutenant commander. He lives in North Kingstown with his wife, Rose.

Related Slideshow: 25 Ways to Celebrate Veterans in RI & New England - 2016

Prev Next Operation Stand Down's Boots on the Ground Memorial Operation Stand Down RI (OSDRI) will host the first annual Boost on the Ground for Heroes Memorial this Memorial Day weekend from Friday, May 27 at 5 p.m. to Monday May 30 at 4 p.m. Overall, OSDRI will place 6,844 boots in the field by the Temple to Music at Roger Williams Park throughout the weekend. A formal ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 11 a.m. where Sgt. Major Todd Parisi will deliver the keynote address. The event will honor all of Rhode Island's veterans American heroes who were killed in action defending the country during the war on terror by marking their lives with a boot, a flag and a name placard. Click here for more information. Prev Next North Kingstown Wreath Laying The North Kingstown Wreath laying will take place on Monday at Civl War Memorial at North Kingstown Town Hall as well as at memorials at Veterans Memorial Park. Those ceremonies will take place at 9 a.m. PHOTO: Presidio of Monterey/flickr Prev Next Charlestown Parade The Charlestown Parade begins on Sunday at 1 p.m. starting from Cross Mills, Old Post Road and goes to Ninigret Park. Once at the park, ceremonies and a concert by the Wakefield Concert Band will take place at 2 p.m. Prev Next Warwick Jewish Veterans Observance The Warwick Jewish Veterans Observance will take place on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Lincoln Park Cemetery on Post Road. Prev Next Foster Parade and Wreath Laying The Foster Memorial Day Parade and wreath laying will kick off at 8:45 a..m. on Monday from the Foster Center and North roads and go to the Ben Eddy Building. There will also be a speaking program and the unveiling of a monument that is dedicated to World War II veterans who were originally from Foster. Prev Next Avenue of Flags at Pawtuxet Memorial Park in Warwick The Avenue of Flags at Pawtuxet Memorial Park in Warwick consists of over 300 American flags lining the streets in the park. Hours for the Avenue of Flags are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Saturday and ending on Monday. It is FREE. Prev Next Pawtucket Veterans' Council Ceremony The Pawtucket Veterans' Council Ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park at Roosevelt Avenue and Exchange Street. Prev Next Flag Retirement Ceremony in Little Compton The flag retirement ceremony will take pace at post home on the commons in Little Compton at 2 p.m. During the event, the public is invited to bring worn flags to burn. Following that, there will be a memorial service at Acoxet Chapel in Westport at 7 p.m. Prev Next North Providence Parade The North Providence Memorial Day Parade begins at 1 p.m. on Monday starting from North Providence High School on Mineral Spring Avenue and ends a Governor John Notte Jr. Park. The parade will be followed by a short ceremony and then entertainment and food in the park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Prev Next Lincoln Memorial Day Parade Lincoln's Memorial Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Monday starting from Smithfield and Reservoir avenues and finishes at the Industrial Circle to Walker Street. Prev Next 1876 Tribute Re-enactment and Procession Mystic Seaport in Mystic Connecticut will put on a re-enactment by costumed role-players of an 1876 tribute and procession honoring those who had fallen in the Civil War on Monday. The reenactment includes the roll of the dead in Fishtown Chapel, observance in Greenmanville Church and a procession to Middle Wharf as well as music of the Civil War fife and drum program. The entire day goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prev Next Portsmouth, New Hampshire Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony The Portsmouth Memorial Day Parade and ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. starting at Parent Avenue parking lot and will conclude with a ceremony at South Street Cemetery. Prev Next Bangor, Maine Memorial Day Parade The Bangor Maine Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. starting on Exchange Street. The parade will proceed north on Exchange street and finish on Main Street. Immediately following the parade there will be a ceremony at Davenport Park. PHOTO: Davenport Park Prev Next Seekonk Memorial Day Parade The Seekonk Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday from Seekonk High School and ends at Dr. Kevin Hurley Middle School. Following the parade, there will be a dedication of the Seekonk Veterans Memorial next tot the Seekonk Library. The dedication takes place at Noon. Prev Next Witness for Peace Concert in New London Connecticut The Witness for Peace Concert will take place at 10 a.m. on State and Bank Streets in New London on Monday. The concert will feature a soldiers and sailors memorial. Prev Next Battleship Cove in Fall River Battleship Cove in Fall River will host an observance at noon in order to honor and remember the men and women who dedicated and dedicate their lives to protecting the country. The ceremony will consist of a the raising of the flag from half staff as well as a 21 gun salute. The ceremony is FREE and open to the public. Prev Next Garden of Flags in Boston Every year, the Massachusetts Military Heroes organization plants a Garden of Flags, over 37,000 of them in front of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Boston Common. Flags have been planted since May 25 and will remain until sundown on May 30. Prev Next Hubbardton, Vermont Memorial Day Remembrance At noon, battlefield flags will be raised to full-mast and tribute paid at the battle monument to the soldiers of Hubbardton. The event will go from 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. PHOTO: Vermont.gov Prev Next Shrewsbury Memorial Day Parade The Shrewsbury Memorial Day Parade will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday from the Richard Carney Municipal Office building and makes several stops along the way. The parade stops at Soldier's Statue in front of the Police Station on Maple Ave, War Memorial at the Town Center and at the Veterans Lot at Mountain View Cemetery. At this year's ceremony, Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor, Karyn Polito will speak at the Town Center. Prev Next Charlton Memorial Day Parade The Charlton Memorial Day Parade will start at 2 p.m. on Monday rain or shine. The parade will begin at the Masonic Home and proceed to the front of the town's Library at Dexter hall. Prev Next Manchester, New Hampshire, Memorial Day Parade The Manchester Memorial Day Parade will be begin at 2 p.m. starting at Webster Street. The parade will conclude with a wreath laying ceremony at Veterans Park. PHOTO: Nasa/flickr Prev Next Portland, Memorial Day Parade Portland Memorial Day Parade begins at 10:15 a.m. at Longfellow Square and proceeds down Congress Street to Monument Square where ceremonies will take place. PHOTO: Maine.gov Prev Next Essex Junction Vermont Memorial Day Parade The parade begins at 10 a.m. and leaves out of Champlain Valley Exposition gate F. The parade will end at the dispersal area in Pearl St. Prev Next 70th Annual Memorial Day Services The 70th Annual Memorial Day Services will be held on Saturday, May 28 at a11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in the Back Bay Fens in Boston's Fenway neighborhood. Prev Next Leicester Memorial Day Parade The Leicester Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Memorial School and proceeding north on Pleasant Street tot he Town Common where ceremonies will be held. Prev

































































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.