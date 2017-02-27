Guest MINDSETTER™ Taub: I Call Upon Mayor Elorza to Create the Prov Jewish Council
Monday, February 27, 2017
We had not one anti-Muslim attack in Providence since the creation of the mayors Muslim Advisory Council. I truly don't understand why the Mayor is hesitant to do so, let alone issue a public reason on why not. I encourage every single Jewish person in Rhode Island, let alone Providence, to call Mayor Jorge Elorza’s office and demand the creation of a meaningful Providence Jewish Council.
If the Mayor truly cares about the Jewish community he should not only issue a response but create an empowered Council.
