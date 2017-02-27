Guest MINDSETTER™ Taub: I Call Upon Mayor Elorza to Create the Prov Jewish Council

Providence has been hit with another anti-Semitic attack. This time RISD was the target. I call upon Mayor Elorza to create the Providence Jewish Council. We need one more than ever.

We had not one anti-Muslim attack in Providence since the creation of the mayors Muslim Advisory Council. I truly don't understand why the Mayor is hesitant to do so, let alone issue a public reason on why not. I encourage every single Jewish person in Rhode Island, let alone Providence, to call Mayor Jorge Elorza’s office and demand the creation of a meaningful Providence Jewish Council.

If the Mayor truly cares about the Jewish community he should not only issue a response but create an empowered Council.

