Guest MINDSETTER™ Miller: What a Catch, Pawtucket

Pawtucket has some troubled thoughts, and a self-esteem to match. Last week’s news of the Pawtucket Red Sox flying north in 2021 is only the latest in a seemingly non-stop series of blows to Providence’s scrappy northern neighbor.

Mayor Donald Grebien has shown himself to be the city’s relentlessly optimistic champion, vowing to find a loving tenant for McCoy Stadium after the Sox depart, as well as revitalize downtown, the would-be site for a new PawSox stadium. He’s taken more than his fair share of punches, as the Sox’s 2021 departure news came after the closure of Memorial Hospital – the city’s largest. He was at the helm when Pawtucket went down in an earlier round with the Sox, vowing to head to Providence before being denied by the state and coaxed by the Mayor to instead stay within the city limits.

Even with the Rhode Island Legislation dragging their feet for more than a year in crafting a funding bill, Mayor Grebien tentatively remained a vocal cheerleader for the team to remain in the city, communicating regularly with Paw Sox chairmanLarry Lucchino and the franchise owners.

In the end, Rhode Island lost its arms race with Worcester, whom recently committed $100 million towards the relocation of the team. After their announcement, in which the team criticized the State of Rhode Island for torpedoing any chances for the franchise to remain, the owners praised Grebien for his dedication to the team, his city, and the State.

Under Mayor Grebien’s tenure, the City of Pawtucket has continued its transformation from a depressed mill town into a grounds-up center for arts, craft breweries, and startup companies – even with its given hardships. Throughout it all, the Mayor continues to champion Pawtucket as the greatest 9 square miles on Earth, and even with the news of the city’s most memorable past time leaving it behind, he was bold enough to stand up Monday and speak of a brighter future. Not even Britain’s David Cameron can attest to doing this in the wake of Brexit.

Don Grebien will be remembered as one of Pawtucket’s fiercest and greatest mayors, and as someone who residents will someday thank for the memories. Just as his predecessor Jim Doyle worked against all the odds to carve a thriving Pawtucket out of its old abandoned factories, Grebien will also be remembered for bringing his city back from the brink of darkness.

We will learn to live beyond the nightly summertime fireworks, post-game traffic jams, and late night drinks after games. Pawtucket will continue to produce greatness; legacies that outlive those who created them. Pawtucket is truly more than what it is currently known for, and the Sox will not be the last good thing about that part of town.

What a catch, Donnie.

Greg Miller is an editor at CTM Media, Johnson & Wales University Alum, and East Providence native.

Related Slideshow: Who Lost the PawSox? August 2018

Prev Next Owners' Error Starting from nearly day one, the new ownership group of the Pawtucket Red Sox -- a collection of some of America’s most wealthy businessmen -- saw their investment in the team as a “gift” to Rhode Islanders and that their vision of a mega-stadium in Providence was a windfall. The ownership group’s early strategy was to demand more than $140 million in subsidies and tax breaks and that led to strong public backlash. The ownership group -- with a collective net worth of $6 to $8 billion, later blamed the late Jim Skeffington for the misstep, but the collection of owners all thought that for a small investment in the PawSox -- $2 million to $3 million per owner, reportedly, the windfall potential was tremendous -- and all financed by taxpayers. Prev Next Raimondo’s Flip Flop As the Providence proposal took on water Governor Gina Raimondo reversed field and went from supporter to opponent on the financing structure. Raimondo, who had once chided critics about complaining about the move from Pawtucket to Providence, flipped on the ownership group and ultimately opposed the Providence financing deal. The implications were two-fold. First, it raised questions with owners about who to negotiate with and how to negotiate with Rhode Island’s government in good faith. Second, it did tremendous damage to her already strained relationship with Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello. Her change left him the last official holding the political hot potato. Prev Next Lucchino’s Demands After Jim Skeffington’s death, former Boston Red Sox top executive Larry Lucchino took over the ownership effort to site a new stadium. Lucchino, who had built stadiums in Baltimore and San Diego for major league franchises, had a formula. While his ownership group in Boston had failed to build a new Fenway Park in Boston due to public opposition, Lucchino put forth a series of demands and, more so than any factor, lead to the team’s stadium efforts failure. First, he would not wait until after the 2018 election. Second, he refused to have the owners take on the final financial backstop. Third, he refused to acknowledge that times had changed — that minor league baseball’s popularity which peaked in the 1990s was long past. Prev Next Public Support — No Millions for Billionaires At the end of the day, Rhode Islanders, by an overwhelming majority did not want to invest taxpayer dollars in a public stadium. According to two GoLocal polls conducted by Harvard’s John Della Volpe which asked, “The Rhode Island General Assembly is in the process of negotiating a $40 million public financing deal with the Pawtucket Red Sox for a new stadium, hoping to bring a vote before the House and Senate this summer. In general, do you favor or oppose the use of public funds to help finance a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox?” Net: Favor 33% Strongly favor 13% Somewhat favor 21% Net: Oppose 59% Somewhat oppose 21% Strongly oppose 38% Don't know 8% Prev Next Lack of Functional Leadership In the end, the dysfunctional relationship between Raimondo, Mattiello, and Ruggerio doomed a viable solution — maybe from the beginning. Instead of a united front by the three top political leaders, the owners got greedy and tried to manipulate the division of the state’s Democratic leaders. Democrats Raimondo, Mattiello and Ruggerio are as aligned as Iraqi ethnic groups Kurds, Sunnis and Shias. Yes, they are all Democrats, but their trust and ability to co-govern often fails. “Trust and reliability are the key ingredients in any public-private deal. Polls show about 60% of Rhode Islanders opposed the project which reflected in part a lack of trust in elected officials. The owners grew not to trust Rhode Island pols because of the way the process and negation unfolded at the State House,” Gary Sasse of the Hassenfeld Institute tells GoLocalProv. Prev

















Next

