McQuade: The Prov VA Regional Office - A Mission of Service to Those Who Served
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A Great President - a Great Mission
VA was charged long ago to be there for these service men and women by Abraham Lincoln, when, he said we, as a Nation, have an obligation “To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.” This is why VA exists. It’s why more than 200 of your neighbors, employed by VA here in the Providence Regional Office, come to work everyday. I assure you Abraham Lincoln’s words and the mission it lays out so clearly for us, are in our thoughts and hearts each and every day. It’s a responsibility we all take very seriously.
Disability Benefits
Each year, the Providence VA Regional Office, at 380 Westminster Street, helps Veterans and their dependents, access some $230 million dollars in earned Veterans disability payments, to compensate them for injuries or illness incurred during service in the Armed Forces or pay a disability pension to low-income wartime veterans who cannot work due to nonservice-connected disabilities. It is my job to oversee a staff of 250 who personally meet with Veterans, or counsel them on the phone, to help them navigate the forms and gather the medical records needed to access these earned benefits. Still others rate, process and award these benefits. For more click here.
Job Training – Employment Skills Counseling
But we do so much more at the Providence Regional Office. It’s here that qualified Veterans who have a combined disability rating of at least 20% (or less than 20% if a serious handicap to employment is identified), can access jobs skill training and employment counseling to become successful in our workforce through our Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E) program, also commonly known as Chapter 31 benefits.
The VR&E program provides assistance through long-term services including educational benefits, on-the-job training, work-study, apprenticeships, or other job preparation programs to help Veterans get – and keep, a good job.
For some Rhode Island disabled Veterans the scars of service have left them unable to return to work. VR&E offers these Veterans access to Independent Living services. For more click here.
The VA Loan: Buy, Build, Re-Finance
The Providence Regional Office also helps with the purchase or refinancing of homes. We provide a home loan guaranty benefit and other housing-related programs to our Veterans so they can buy, build, repair, retain, or adapt a home for personal occupancy. Chances are there’s a home not far from yours financed with a VA-backed loan. For more click here.
The Providence VA Regional Office By The Numbers
In Rhode Island, VA expenditures total more than $391 million with compensation and disability pension benefits in excess of $149 million. Some 11,000 Rhode Island Veterans receive more than $8 million in disability compensation or pension benefits. More than 1,000 Rhode Island Veterans use education benefits and more than $117 million worth of Rhode Island homes were purchased using the VA mortgages. VA also provides life insurance to approximately 6,000 Rhode Islanders and VA provides more than 2,000 headstones, flags and grave markers for deceased Rhode Island Veterans.
Do You Qualify? Why Not Find Out?
Sadly, too few Rhode Island Veterans take advantage of these, and other, earned benefits. That’s why, in the coming months I will drill down a bit more and explain how your VA can be a resource for every Veteran in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts. I invite you to visit our offices, sit with a member of our team and learn more about how we can help you access the benefits you earned in service to the United States of America. Visit us on-line at by clicking here or give us a call us at 1-800-827-1000 – let’s talk!
Related Slideshow: 25 Ways to Celebrate Veterans in RI & New England - 2016
Operation Stand Down's Boots on the Ground Memorial
Operation Stand Down RI (OSDRI) will host the first annual Boost on the Ground for Heroes Memorial this Memorial Day weekend from Friday, May 27 at 5 p.m. to Monday May 30 at 4 p.m. Overall, OSDRI will place 6,844 boots in the field by the Temple to Music at Roger Williams Park throughout the weekend.
A formal ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 11 a.m. where Sgt. Major Todd Parisi will deliver the keynote address.
The event will honor all of Rhode Island's veterans American heroes who were killed in action defending the country during the war on terror by marking their lives with a boot, a flag and a name placard.
Foster Parade and Wreath Laying
The Foster Memorial Day Parade and wreath laying will kick off at 8:45 a..m. on Monday from the Foster Center and North roads and go to the Ben Eddy Building.
There will also be a speaking program and the unveiling of a monument that is dedicated to World War II veterans who were originally from Foster.
Flag Retirement Ceremony in Little Compton
The flag retirement ceremony will take pace at post home on the commons in Little Compton at 2 p.m.
During the event, the public is invited to bring worn flags to burn.
Following that, there will be a memorial service at Acoxet Chapel in Westport at 7 p.m.
North Providence Parade
The North Providence Memorial Day Parade begins at 1 p.m. on Monday starting from North Providence High School on Mineral Spring Avenue and ends a Governor John Notte Jr. Park.
The parade will be followed by a short ceremony and then entertainment and food in the park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
1876 Tribute Re-enactment and Procession
Mystic Seaport in Mystic Connecticut will put on a re-enactment by costumed role-players of an 1876 tribute and procession honoring those who had fallen in the Civil War on Monday.
The reenactment includes the roll of the dead in Fishtown Chapel, observance in Greenmanville Church and a procession to Middle Wharf as well as music of the Civil War fife and drum program.
The entire day goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bangor, Maine Memorial Day Parade
The Bangor Maine Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. starting on Exchange Street.
The parade will proceed north on Exchange street and finish on Main Street.
Immediately following the parade there will be a ceremony at Davenport Park.
PHOTO: Davenport Park
Seekonk Memorial Day Parade
The Seekonk Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday from Seekonk High School and ends at Dr. Kevin Hurley Middle School.
Following the parade, there will be a dedication of the Seekonk Veterans Memorial next tot the Seekonk Library. The dedication takes place at Noon.
Battleship Cove in Fall River
Battleship Cove in Fall River will host an observance at noon in order to honor and remember the men and women who dedicated and dedicate their lives to protecting the country.
The ceremony will consist of a the raising of the flag from half staff as well as a 21 gun salute.
The ceremony is FREE and open to the public.
Shrewsbury Memorial Day Parade
The Shrewsbury Memorial Day Parade will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday from the Richard Carney Municipal Office building and makes several stops along the way.
The parade stops at Soldier's Statue in front of the Police Station on Maple Ave, War Memorial at the Town Center and at the Veterans Lot at Mountain View Cemetery.
At this year's ceremony, Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor, Karyn Polito will speak at the Town Center.
