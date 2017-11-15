Guest MINDSETTER™ DiPersio: Domestic Violence Demands Gun Control Legislation
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
As if the abuse itself is not enough to cause constant, paralyzing fear, adding guns to the mix is like adding fuel to a fire. Abused women are five times more likely to be killed by their abuser if the abuser owns a firearm. It’s a simple fact that guns in the hands of any person with a history of violence can only lead to tragedy.
Case in point is the recent Texas church massacre. The gunman was convicted and jailed for assaulting his wife repeatedly and beating his infant stepson until he suffered a fractured skull. He spent time in a mental institution, was booted from the military for bad conduct, stalked and harassed ex-girlfriends and was sentenced for animal cruelty for beating a puppy. His long resume of violence dates back to middle school.
Despite all of these warning signs and a well-documented dark past for such a young person, he was able to amass a gun collection that he used to kill dozens of innocent souls – including those of a pregnant woman, her unborn child, and numerous children. If you knew what you now know about this shooter, would you have in good conscience had any part in selling him a gun? If he could beat up a puppy and an infant with his bare hands, what would he have done with a gun in his possession? Unfortunately, we – and the 26 dead, the numerous injured, their families and our grieving nation – know the answer.
It’s time we stop putting guns into the hands of those who cannot handle themselves. Support gun legislation to stop the violence and protect innocent lives, before it happens again.
Lori N. DiPersio is the Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center in Warren, Rhode Island.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Craddock: Addressing the DMV Wait Time Issue
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Ward: Do Not Pass Paid Sick Leave Legislation Yet
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Kenney: Political Doubletalk - Lies or Accepted as Truth?
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Fachon: A Law for Law-Makers
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sam Bell: Let Matos Lead as Council President
- Exclusion, Whitehouse, and Bailey’s Beach - Guest MINDSETTER™ Mike Araujo
- Trump the Demagogue Has to Go: Guest MINDSETTER™ Schoos
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Rep. Ruggiero: Manufacturing is REAL in Rhode Island
- Enough Electric Rate Rhetoric - Guest MINDSETTER™ Handy
- Rhode Island Can Build on Labor Day Victories: Guest MINDSETTER™ Isman
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Feroce: How to Make Decisions & The Cost of Capital
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Kinch: PawSox Must Put Up More Money for Deal to Work
- Time to Tax Providence’s Income-Producing Non-Profits: Guest MINDSETTER™ McKiernan
- The Future of Memorial Hospital, Guest MINDSETTER™ Feroce
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Deckman: Tanzi Must Talk
- “Thank You Brown Wrestling” Guest MINDSETTER™ Robb Dimmick
- I Will Vote Against Current PawSox Deal: Guest MINDSETTER™ Sheehan
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Deckman: What Stage 4 Cancer Taught Me About Leadership
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Stewart: Why Koch Bros Don’t Want You To Hear Maclean Talk at Jobs With Justice
- What RI Needs in Next AG: Guest MINDSETTER™ Siedle
- RI’s Anti-Business Syndrome Could Become Epidemic: Guest MINDSETTER™ Artigas
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Kenney: It’s Who We Are
- Guest MINDSETTER™ DeBare: Break the Silence on Domestic Violence
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Stewart: Supporting PawSox Gentrification Efforts is Not Progressive