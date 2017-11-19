Growing List of Alleged Sexual Harassers

From the Rhode Island State House to Hollywood to the growing controversy at the headquarters of National Public Radio ("National Perv Radio"), some of America's leading institutions are being rocked by the unveiling of years of sexual abuse and harassment.

The abusers were both Democrats and Republicans. The victims were both women and men. The list of accusers is now in the hundreds.

The allegations range from groping to rape. The storyline is not entirely new -- now more and more women are empowered to come forward. The list of Presidents is growing and now includes Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Donald Trump. None have ever been charged.

The list of industries hit include entertainment, politics, and the media. Which will be next? Business, especially tech have had a few women coming forward, i.e., the controversies at Uber.

See the growing list of some of the most prominent men accused of sexual harassment and abuse.

