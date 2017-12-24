Grebien Seeks Pawtucket Residents Interested in Serving on City Boards & Commissions
Sunday, December 24, 2017
“Serving on a board or commission is a great way for residents to share their unique perspectives, backgrounds, and expertise with their local government. From the arts to the riverfront to the library, we rely and value the role that our residents can play in helping us to move our great city forward. I encourage our residents to apply,” said Grebien.
Applying for Positions
Pawtucket residents at least 18 years of age interested in applying can send a letter indicating which board or commission they would like to serve with their general availability and resume to the Mayor’s Office, Pawtucket City Hall, 137 Roosevelt Avenue, Pawtucket, Rhode Island, 02860 or send by email to [email protected].
Submissions should be received by Friday, January 19, 2018.
Click here for a full list of boards and commissions.
