Got a Tip? Let the GoLocal Investigators Know

From the News Team that has unveiled corruption in the State House and City Hall -- email us and we will dig into the biggest issues.

From Providence Police Chief Dean Esserman to 38 Studios to United States Senator Sheldon Whitehouse's all white exclusive beach club -- GoLocal takes on the biggest issues.

GoLocal unveiled the biggest pension fund collapse in Rhode Island history and did award-winning work that forced the City of Providence to re-open Davey Lopes Pool.

Got a great news tip? The GoLocalProv Investigative Team wants to hear about it. Click here to send us your tips. EMAIL: [email protected]

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.