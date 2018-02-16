GOP State Senator Kettle Charged By State Police, Ruggerio Calls for Him to Resign
Friday, February 16, 2018
The crimes are tied to the personal relationship between Kettle and a woman. Previously, Kettle’s attorney Paul DiMaio had refused to appear on GoLocal LIVE to discuss the investigation.
President of the Senate Dominick J. Ruggerio said Friday afternoon:
“It is deeply troubling that a member of the Senate has been indicted on charges of video voyeurism and extortion. Based on what we know at this time, I believe that Mr. Kettle should resign immediately. I will reserve further comment until the indictment is unsealed and we have additional information.”
Ruggerio faced his own legal problems in 1990.
According to UPI, "The CVS pharmacy chain will not pursue a shoplifting charge against a state senator who allegedly stuffed condoms into his socks and pocket and walked out of a store without paying for them.
The general counsel for CVS, Zenon P. Lankowsky, sent police an affidavit explaining that the Woonsocket-based chain did not wish to proceed against Sen. Dominick Ruggerio, D-Providence."
Kettle Investigation
As GoLocal reported on January 16, 2018, Kettle is the subject of an “active investigation” by the Rhode Island State Police.
Kettle is the number two ranking Republican in the Senate. Kettle has not responded to requests for comment.
He serves on the Senate Committee on Environment & Agriculture, Senate Committee on Finance and the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics & Oversight.
Lt. Colonel Joseph Philbin would not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.
According to his official bio, “ He is a member of the Coventry/West Greenwich Elks Lodge and of the Sons of Italy Vince Lombardi Lodge. A former member of Boy Scout Troop 39, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout and earned membership in the Order of the Arrow. The Senator is a strong supporter of many local charities, food banks, and other community organizations. He has practiced Uechi-Ryu Karate for more than 15 years and has a 3rd-degree black belt.”
Related Articles
- GOP Senate Leader Kettle Being Investigated By RI State Police
- Senator Kettle Introduces Bill to Reduce Business Regulations
- Sen. Kettle Pledged to Quit After Two Terms; Now Running for 4th Term
- NEW: Kettle Proposes Special License Plate for Military Families
- 79 People Arrested, 344 Citations Issued by RI State Police Over Holiday Weekend
- UPDATED: State Police Find “Missing” 38 Studios Documents, But Kilmartin’s Interview Withheld
- RI State Police Say Illegal Use of ATVs Will Not Be Tolerated, After GoLocal Video
- RI State Police Search for Road Rage Shooter
- State House Deal — Iannazzi and Raspallo Being Vetted By RI State Police for Magistrate Appointments
- Boy Scout Master and Son Arrested By State Police for Child Porn
- NEW: Raimondo’s Ties to No-Bid RI State Police Contract
- Former State Police Col. O’Donnell Ran a FBI/Bulger Like Deal with Informant, Says “The Ghost”
- MA State Police and DA for Worcester County Investigating Death of Aaron Hernandez
- Details of Aaron Hernandez’s Death Revealed in State Police Report
- Rep. Canario Calls for State Police Oversight & Restructuring of DCYF
- RI State Police OfferCyber Safety Tips for College Students
- Deadline to Apply for 2018 RI State Police Training Academy is December 27
- RI State Police Release Names of Troopers Involved in Shooting
- RI State Police Offer Winter Weather Driving Tips
- RI State Police to Increase Patrols Over New Year’s Weekend
- State Police Cruiser Thief Arrested in Cumberland
- Providence Shooting Gone Wrong - State Police and Providence Police Shot the Wrong People
- RI State Police Offers Tips for National Cyber Security Awareness Month
- RI State Police Captain Alfred Talks About Effort to Combat Cyber Threats on LIVE
- State Police, Kilmartin Issue Statement on Rep. Tanzi’s Allegations of Sexual Harassment
- ACLU Claims RI State Police Retaliated Against Twin River Employee Who Refused to Be an Informant
- Providence and State Police Cleared By Grand Jury in I-95 Shooting