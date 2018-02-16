GOP State Senator Kettle Charged By State Police, Ruggerio Calls for Him to Resign

Republican State Senate Nicholas Kettle of Coventry was arrested on Friday by the RI State Police. He was charged with one count of video voyeurism and two counts of extortion.

The crimes are tied to the personal relationship between Kettle and a woman. Previously, Kettle’s attorney Paul DiMaio had refused to appear on GoLocal LIVE to discuss the investigation.

President of the Senate Dominick J. Ruggerio said Friday afternoon:

“It is deeply troubling that a member of the Senate has been indicted on charges of video voyeurism and extortion. Based on what we know at this time, I believe that Mr. Kettle should resign immediately. I will reserve further comment until the indictment is unsealed and we have additional information.”

Ruggerio faced his own legal problems in 1990.

According to UPI, "The CVS pharmacy chain will not pursue a shoplifting charge against a state senator who allegedly stuffed condoms into his socks and pocket and walked out of a store without paying for them.

The general counsel for CVS, Zenon P. Lankowsky, sent police an affidavit explaining that the Woonsocket-based chain did not wish to proceed against Sen. Dominick Ruggerio, D-Providence."

Kettle Investigation

As GoLocal reported on January 16, 2018, Kettle is the subject of an “active investigation” by the Rhode Island State Police.

Kettle is the number two ranking Republican in the Senate. Kettle has not responded to requests for comment.

He serves on the Senate Committee on Environment & Agriculture, Senate Committee on Finance and the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics & Oversight.

Lt. Colonel Joseph Philbin would not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.

According to his official bio, “ He is a member of the Coventry/West Greenwich Elks Lodge and of the Sons of Italy Vince Lombardi Lodge. A former member of Boy Scout Troop 39, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout and earned membership in the Order of the Arrow. The Senator is a strong supporter of many local charities, food banks, and other community organizations. He has practiced Uechi-Ryu Karate for more than 15 years and has a 3rd-degree black belt.”

