GoLocalProv’s 2016 Woman of the Year

It is simple - she is trying to keep children who may die from dying.

She is trying to transform the world.

One Rhode Island woman is combating global hunger and helping to save lives.

Navyn Salem founded Edesia — a not-for-profit that produces Plumpy’Nut® — a high nutrition paste food for the treatment of severe acute malnutrition in children six months of age and older.

Edesia did not invent the paste, but has developed an infrastructure to produce and distribute Plumpy'Nut. And this past year, Edesia opened a new 83,000 square foot factory in Quonset Business Park.

Since Edesia began production in 2010, the “lifesaving food” has helped over over 4 million children in 48 countries around the world.

While world leaders struggle to feed the children in Ethiopia and deal with the massive dislocation of young Syrian refugees, Edesia ignores the global politics and delivers life saving food.

For seeing the problem, taking on the problem, and helping four million children around the globe we have selected Navyn Salem Rhode Island's Woman of the Year.

Related Slideshow: 17 to Watch in 2017 in Rhode Island

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.