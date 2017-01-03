GoLocalProv’s 2016 Man of the Year

“It's not worth the trouble" or "I just don’t get involved publicly with issues like that - too controversial.”

Those are just a few of the mantras of some of Rhode Island’s business leaders when asked to get involved in complex community issues, but not former Providence Mayor Joseph Paolino.

No one asked him to take action. He saw the suffering of individuals on the streets and asked, "What kind of community are we when people are begging - and sleeping - in the streets?"

Who, in the private sector, would insert themselves into one of the most complicated and interwoven discussions around panhandling, drug abuse, homelessness, and mental illness - especially in the face of being accused by some as being self-serving?

While a few too many elected officials have hidden from these complexities facing Rhode Islanders most in need, Paolino flipped the table and started -- and drove -- the discussion about how to address these overlapping issues, including how to provide the resources necessary to support those most in need.

As panhandling exploded across the state and drug dealing became more prevalent in public locations like Kennedy Plaza in downtown Providence, Paolino stepped forward and spoke out, offered solutions, raised funds, and most importantly, drove a community discussion. He has raised and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to work on the root causes of these issues.

Paolino, who has not served as an elected official in more than 25 years, has accepted criticism, listened, talked, and has relentlessly continued an effort to address the issues.

While some shrill voices will critique his efforts as self-motivated, others who have far more to lose have been silent.

In a time when more and more in business leaders seek to stay out of the public light and far away from controversy, Paolino has spoken up -- and is leading.

For stepping into the fray and working relentlessly to address some of Rhode Island’s most complex, GoLocal selects Joe Paolino as the 2016 Man of the Year.

