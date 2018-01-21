GoLocal Names Talerico Its First Fellow

GoLocal has named its first fellow — Kate Talerico is a senior at Brown University.

She was most recently the editor of the Brown Daily Herald.

“Kate is a very talented journalist and has already developed a great body of work. As editor of the Brown Daily Herald, she and her team broke a very well researched and important story about sports team hazing,” said Josh Fenton, CEO and Co-Founder of GoLocal24.

“We have a rich history of talented interns who have gone on to work at Carlyle Group, Digitas, ESPN, MTV, and a wide range of other great companies. Kate’s talents are appropriate to serve as our first fellow,” added Fenton.

In the past, she has interned at Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting. Her bylines have appeared in The Atlantic, BuzzFeed News, and other publications.

She is interested in reporting on urban and social issues. And, feel free to talk to her anytime about the mob, or why parking lots are ruining many a midsize city’s urban core.

Talerico is majoring in Urban Studies and looks to advance her career in journalism after graduation. She is a Minnesota native.

