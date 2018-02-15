GoLocal LIVE Will Broadcast From RI State House Every Thursday, Starting March 1

It is a new way to cover politics and public policy decision-making — GoLocal LIVE is going live at the Rhode Island State House every Thursday. It all starts on March 1, 2018.

News Editor Kate Nagle and a production team will broadcast live 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will be viewable on GoLocalProv.com, Facebook live, Twitter, and YouTube live.

“It is a further expansion of GoLocal’s effort to connect into everything Rhode Island. By going live each week for a full hour we will be able to bring real-time interviews with top legislators, backbenchers, lobbyists, and activists,” said Nagle.

“Often, there is a story behind the story in politics. We will bring insights into what is behind the budget, where is the funding on the PawSox going or will legislators support the Governor's effort to put $1 billion into Rhode Island schools, It is the chance to talk to key players as the debate is going on,” said Nagle.

Further Expansion

In 2018, GoLocal is unveiling multiple new programs to its LIVE platform. Broadcasting live from the RI State House is just the beginning.

“The success we had in 2017 and the team we have built, lead by Kate and Molly [O’Brien], gives us the opportunity to build on this success. Broadcasting LIVE from the State House will be a unique opportunity to see and hear from the players in legislative debates — during the debates, It provides greater transparency,” said Josh Fenton, GoLocal24 CEO and Co-Founder.

Beyond host Nagle and O'Brien, GoLocal LIVE also features Rick Simone, host of The Taste, Ava Gaudet with arts and entertainment, and Fenton hosts Business Monday which includes Gary Sasse of Bryant University and Saul Kaplan of Business Innovation Factory.

GoLocal LIVE launched in February of 2017 and has hosted by more than 1,200 interviews. LIVE has news with everyone from world leaders to Grammy award winners to community activists.

"A couple weeks ago we had Governor Gina Raimondo on GoLocal LIVE followed by Speaker Mattiello and then Treasurer Seth Magaziner — all being asked questions on the biggest public policy questions that matter. This Friday, we have penguins in-studio from Mystic Aquarium. We are trying to connect with everyone and cover everything that is important to the fiber of how all Rhode Islanders live their lives," said Fenton.

The all live broadcast is seen on GoLocalProv.com, Facebook live, Twitter Live, and YouTube live. All broadcast are posted to GoLocal with a news article.

