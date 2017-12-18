GoLocal LIVE Exceeds 1,000 Interviews: World Leaders, Grammy Winners, Mobsters, & Emerging RI Stars

Launched in February of 2017, GoLocal LIVE is a first of its kind live online digital program that features interviews, reports, and even music with the biggest names in Rhode Island, across the United States, and the world.

When launched, GoLocal LIVE was intended to connect Rhode Islanders faster and more dynamically to the most newsworthy and most interesting people. It has now done it more than 1,000 times and watched millions of times on GoLocal, on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. All of it takes place in our studio on Weybosset Street in the Financial District in downtown Providence at the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center.

“What has been exciting is we have been able to bring a sweeping array of cool and innovating quests in the region, the nation, and the world -- ranging from New York Times bestselling authors, to the United States' National Archivist, to leading experts on race in America,” said Molly O’Brien, Lifestyle Editor of GoLocal LIVE.

The goal of GoLocal LIVE was to be dynamic, inventive and in-depth.

“One of America’s top writers, Ben Mezrich, kicked off his book tour with us for his latest book ‘Wooly’ and I saw him at a fundraising event a couple weeks later — he was all about the GoLocal format because he had an opportunity to speak at length about his career and his next projects,” said News Editor Kate Nagle.

Mezrich is the author of a slew of New York Times bestsellers and is ranked as one of “Hollywood’s 25 Most Powerful Authors.” He wrote the books that became movies such as “21” and “The Social Network.”

“I love the opportunity -- we broadcast a high-level conversation to the community and then share it real-time in video across a range of digital platforms across Southern New England,” said O’Brien.

GoLocal LIVE has been able to tap into experts and leaders throughout the world on a real-time basis. When a terror attack hit Manchester, England, GoLocal LIVE hosted international relations expert Mark Baillie of King's College in London's War Studies Department.

One recent highlight was the appearance of Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny who discussed the growth Ireland is realizing due to Brexit.

Experts have brought perspectives from Houston during the hurricane, from Jerusalem on the peace process, from Paris on terror attacks, and from the Middle East to discuss sanctions on Qatar, to name a few.

“One of the most valuable and exciting elements is to be first in the region in reporting and both local and touching folks across the globe,” said Josh Fenton, CEO and Co-Founder of GoLocal 24.

On Wednesdays, Rick Simone’s The Taste has become a staple for foodies. Simone has hosted many of the top chefs and restaurateurs, including TV star chef Lidia Bastianich, Al Forno’s Johanne Killeen, and Countess Beatrice Contini Bonacossi, the proprietor of Capezzana Winery in Italy.

There seems to be a lot of wine tastings.

GoLocal LIVE has become the preferred place for newsmakers to make news.

Former Governor Lincoln Chafee appeared on GoLocal LIVE in February - his first on-air interview in the United States since he concluded his Presidential run.

On GoLocal, Chafee first tipped his hand that he was contemplating another run for Governor against Gina Raimondo in 2018. Chafee blistered Raimondo’s economic development policies, “I have never liked corporate welfare. It's unfair to existing businesses…some out of state business comes in and you give them the candy store. I just don’t like it," said Chafee on GoLocal LIVE.

One of the most powerful interviews was an in-depth two-hour interview with one of America’s biggest drug kingpins.

Charles “The Ghost” Kennedy who served more than a decade in jail alleged that former Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Steven O’Donnell ran a FBI/Whitey Bulger-like relationship with informant Wayne David Collins in which Collins was able to commit crimes under O’Donnell and other leading police officials' supervision.

“David Collins was the prize informant of the feds, the state, and, right here in this town, with the Providence Police,” said Kennedy on GoLocal LIVE.

“He (Collins) was able to infiltrate and garnish information from several criminal organizations...how he was able to do that was his attorney and friend Joe ‘Judas’ Bevilacqua was supplying that as it is a total embarrassment to this state.”

GoLocal LIVE’s host Ava Gaudet, who herself starred on Broadway and appeared on TV Shows like NCIS and Ugly Betty, has brought some of the most interesting stars to GoLocal LIVE.

Recently, Billy Gilman made his fourth appearance recently on LIVE.

Other artists have included members of Tavares, Jeffrey Osborne, Johnny Gates, Sarah Potenza, and Emily Luther.

Yes, GoLocal LIVE has hosted owls, dogs, and of course penguins -- and there's nothing better than penguins in a studio.

“Business Monday”

Every Monday afternoon, “Business Monday,” sponsored by Deepwater Wind, taps many of the top business leaders in Rhode Island. Regulars include Gary Sasse “The Money Man” who provides the real insights into economic development issues in RI as well as expertise both into federal and state fiscal issues.

In addition, Saul Kaplan of Business Innovation Factory talks about where the economy is going, winners and losers. His insights into Amazon, CVS, Uber and the critical importance of innovation for small businesses in RI.

As a first in the country news innovation, GoLocal LIVE has worked over the past ten months to improve technology, expand distribution, and improve production value.

“Functionally, we have faced most every possible hiccup on production from failed Skypes to DOT jackhammering right outside our studio downtown. It has been sometimes frustrating and challenging, but in the end, incredibly rewarding," said Fenton, "It is the nature of doing LIVE from all over the world."

"Every week we improve. We have made a lot of investment into technology, but we love being right on the street in downtown Providence -- we have a lot of exciting enhancements rolling out in 2018," added Fenton.

