GoLocal Goes LIVE Today
Wednesday, February 08, 2017
This first-in-the-country local live digital production is available simultaneously on GoLocalProv’s website, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live.
If viewers miss an interview, they can watch any and all of the interviews on-demand.
Every day, the top newsmakers come to GoLocal to inspire, educate, convince, and motivate viewers.
The first day's guests include:
Melissa Murray, DStrong Foundation
Joe Paolino, Former Providence Mayor
Navyn Salem, Edesia Nutrition
Vinny Paz, Five-time Pro Boxing Champion
Luis Aponte, Providence City Council President
Scott Avedesian, Warwick Mayor
Anthony Maione, United Way
“We are excited to bring something completely new to Rhode Island. Our goal is to be first to report the best content, and the most interesting people in Rhode Island — then deliver it in the most convenient ways to Rhode Islanders,” said Josh Fenton, CEO and Co-Founder of GoLocal.
