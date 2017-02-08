GoLocal Goes LIVE Today

GoLocal today launches a daily live broadcast hosted by News Editor Kate Nagle and Lifestyle Editor Molly O’Brien at 3 p.m.

This first-in-the-country local live digital production is available simultaneously on GoLocalProv’s website, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live.

If viewers miss an interview, they can watch any and all of the interviews on-demand.

Every day, the top newsmakers come to GoLocal to inspire, educate, convince, and motivate viewers.

The first day's guests include:

Melissa Murray, DStrong Foundation

Joe Paolino, Former Providence Mayor

Navyn Salem, Edesia Nutrition

Vinny Paz, Five-time Pro Boxing Champion

Luis Aponte, Providence City Council President

Scott Avedesian, Warwick Mayor

Anthony Maione, United Way

As part of the launch of GoLocal LIVE, the website has been redesigned to make it user friendly to watch or listen to GoLocal LIVE. The show is broadcast from GoLocal's new Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center located on Weybosset Street in downtown Providence.

“We are excited to bring something completely new to Rhode Island. Our goal is to be first to report the best content, and the most interesting people in Rhode Island — then deliver it in the most convenient ways to Rhode Islanders,” said Josh Fenton, CEO and Co-Founder of GoLocal.

