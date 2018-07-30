GoLocal Adds Five — Expands News Coverage, GoLocal LIVE and Commentary

GoLocal, one of the fastest growing digital news organizations in New England, is adding five new staffers and contributors.

The expansion provides a greater depth in the management of the company, a new reporter, two new hosts on GoLocal LIVE, and an additional columnist.

“We continue to see tremendous growth in viewership and readership on all business matrix. In a time when most local media Is contracting, we are growing,” said Josh Fenton, CEO and Co-Founder of GoLocalProv.com.

In the past 18-months, GoLocal has launched GoLocal LIVE, live music concerts via the Alex and Ani Lounge, Live from the State House, and a partnership with Harvard's John Della Volpe to provide Rhode Island's independent polling data -- to name a few of the initiatives.

New to GoLocal

Rachel Nunes joins GoLocal joins GoLocalProv from Nexstar’s Providence affiliate WPRI-12 in Providence. She serves as news reporter and host on GoLocal LIVE.

Nunes is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island’s Harrington School of Communication and Media.

“Rachel is a multi-talented journalist with a strong writing voice — she is a great addition to the GoLocal team,” said GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle.

Laura Afonso joins GoLocal LIVE as a new host to GoLocal LIVE with multiple weekly features on the best places to eat, drank and be healthy in Rhode Island. She has been an award-winning blogger with her “Buns and Bites,” which has had huge Instagram success to date.

Afonso is a Providence native and a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and has a Masters from Providence College.

“GoLocal’s success in redefining local media in Rhode Island is exciting. I look forward to working with a great team and expanding food and lifestyle coverage — we'll be going all around Rhode Island and telling the stories of the coolest chefs, secret places in Rhode Island, and how to live a great life,” said Afonso.

Chelsea Guay is a new host on GoLocal LIVE.

The weekly one hour segment features emerging designers, new shops, trendsetters — people transforming both the local community and the world, from Rhode Island.

Guay is has a deep background at G Media Studio, Alliance, Security and Animal Studios. She is a 2011 graduate of Bryant University and she lives in Providence.

“Chelsea is high energy, infectious, and one of those people that great insights into what is going on and transforming things from Providence to Newport and everywhere in between,” said Nagle.

The new line-up for GoLocal LIVE breaks in August.

Business Growth

Rodrigo Zetina-Yglesias joins GoLocal24, the parent company of GoLocalProv.com, as Chief Operating Officer. He joins the company from the American Blanket Company in Fall River, MA.

During his last 8 years, he has worked with numerous Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts companies, primarily in the retail and consumer goods industry overseeing sales operations, strategic planning, production, distribution, and eCommerce.

Zetina-Yglesias is a business management professional with experience in growing small and medium-sized organizations, by strategically streamlining day-to-day operations, with an analytical, creative, and forward-thinking approach. Rodrigo previously worked for companies such as Rhode Island Commerce Corporation and Alex and Ani. He is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University with a degree in Entrepreneurship and concentrations in Retail and Sociology in 2010.

“We have seen tremendous growth over the past two years and Rodrigo’s addition allows us to continue to grow and provides us the leadership to expand and launch new content initiatives for our readers and viewers,” said Fenton.

Joseph Molina Flynn is a family & immigration attorney with offices in Boston & Providence. He is the current president of the RI Latino Pac and the RI Latino Civic Fund. And, he joined GoLocal as a weekly MINDSETTER™.

“Molina Flynn is one of the leading voices in Rhode Island, being on the front-end of immigration issues. He has been an outspoken and powerful leader on immigration in the legal and political realms," said Nagle.

