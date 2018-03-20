Ghiorse: Winter Storm Update - Tuesday PM

Here we go again. March Weather Madness Storm #4 is on our doorstep this afternoon.

It is already snowing and raining from Newjersey westward through Pennsylvania and southward into Washington, D.C., and Virginia.

At first, the shape of the storm will be rather elongated west to east and I am expecting the lead pulse to shoot eastward from the Mid-Atlantic States barely out to sea to our south. So we should be free of any precipitation through tonight.

The second pulse will intensify more rigorously tomorrow. Snowfall here should be at its heaviest later in the day through tomorrow night and gradually wind down Thursday morning, ending by or before noon.

Look for strong, gusty northeast winds with plenty of blowing and drifting snow. When it's all over I expect 6" give or take along the coast (some sleet or rain may mix or change for a while there) upwards to *8"-14" elsewhere.

Unfortunately more cold weather will follow with no really mild, spring days insight as we head toward April.

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

402 AM EDT Tue Mar 20 2018

Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Eastern Hampden MA-

Southern Worcester MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-

Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-

Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Northwest Providence RI-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-

Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon,

Putnam, Willimantic, Springfield, Milford, Worcester, Foxborough,

Norwood, Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth,

Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich,

East Greenwich, Warwick, and West Warwick

402 AM EDT Tue Mar 20 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

14 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Northern Connecticut, Northern Rhode Island, much of

Massachusetts including Springfield, Worcester, and Boston.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be very difficult to

impossible. Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

