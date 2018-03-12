Ghiorse: Big Winter Storm Update - Monday PM

March Weather Madness Storm # 3 is just getting its act together off the coast of the North Carolina this morning. It will move toward us and pass southeast of Southeastern New England late tonight and tomorrow.This one promises to bring more snow accumulation to areas that saw very little accumulation in storms 1 and 2 mainly because it is expected to pass us farther offshore and the chances of rain mixing in or changing over is not likely except on the Cape and Islands. Of course, the accumulation forecast is very dependent on the storm track ... 50 miles one way or the other can made a big difference in the total amount of snow at any given location.

All of the weather data is not in agreement on that track thus there is a rather wide range of accumulation forecasts varying from 6" to as much as 18". My forecast falls pretty much in the middle in the range of 9"-16" with the snow beginning late tonight and extending through much of tomorrow.



There will be the accompanying strong, gusty northeast winds (30-50 mph) with attending coastal flooding especially along the Eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod shorelines. Blowing and drifting snow will make travel very difficult if not next to impossible, especially for tomorrow morning's commute.



I'll have another update later this afternoon or early evening as more data arrives.

See the Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service Below

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

722 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

MAZ004-005-012-013-017-020-023-026-RIZ001>008-121930-

/O.CON.KBOX.WS.W.0007.180313T0300Z-180314T0000Z/

Northern Worcester MA-Central Middlesex MA-Southern Worcester MA-

Western Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-Southern Bristol MA-

Dukes MA-Northern Middlesex MA-Northwest Providence RI-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-

Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI-

Including the cities of Barre, Fitchburg, Framingham, Lowell,

Milford, Worcester, Foxborough, Norwood, Taunton, Fall River,

New Bedford, Vineyard Haven, Ayer, Foster, Smithfield,

Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick,

West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, Newport,

and New Shoreham

722 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING

TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15

inches, with localized amounts up to 18 inches, are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, eastern and southeastern

Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be very difficult to

impossible, including the morning commute on Tuesday and

possibly the evening commute on Tuesday. Be prepared for

significant reductions in visibility at times. Tree branches

could fall due to strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

