Ghiorse: Winter Storm Update - Tuesday PM

It's still all about the snow/rain line. March Nor'easter #2 is still on track to smack the Northeast with snow, rain, and wind beginning tomorrow and winding down Thursday.

The latest track of the storm centers brings it right up over Southeastern Massachusetts and that usually places the heaviest snow band (upwards of a foot or more) over Central and Western New England. And that also means here in Rhode Island we will see heavy, wet snow change over to rain gradually from the coast progressing inland (with the possible exception of the far northwestern part of the state). If we accumulate a few inches of snow, the rain will turn things into a slushy mess.

Since the low-pressure center is still in the Midwest and will likely reform tomorrow morning all the Mid-Atlantic coast, we will not have a rock solid forecast track until that happens. So, meanwhile plan on winter weather moving in tomorrow, late morning to midday with the likelihood of a very rough evening commute.

The storm should wind down Thursday morning, possibly changing back to snow or flurries before ending.

Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Rhode Island in effect from 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, March 7, through 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 8.

The service expects that as much as eight inches of snow is possible in Rhode Island with the heaviest snow coming Wednesday afternoon.

Read the Warning Below

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

348 AM EST Tue Mar 6 2018

MAZ015-016-RIZ002-004-006-061700-

/O.EXT.KBOX.WS.A.0006.180307T1200Z-180308T1500Z/

Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Southeast Providence RI-

Eastern Kent RI-Washington RI-

Including the cities of Boston, Quincy, Providence,

East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Narragansett, and Westerly

348 AM EST Tue Mar 6 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches, with localized amounts up to 8 inches, are possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts, Suffolk MA and Eastern Norfolk MA

Counties. In Rhode Island, Southeast Providence RI, Eastern

Kent RI and Washington RI Counties.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. Heaviest

snow expected Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.

The Wednesday evening rush hour is expected to be significantly

impacted where precipitation is falling as heavy snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult where

precipitation remains heavy snow with the potential for 2 to 3

inch per hour snowfall rates. Significant reductions in

visibility are possible. This will be a wet snow...especially

just northwest of the rain/snow line which may result in downed

trees and scattered power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

