Ghiorse: Potential for Significant, If Not Major, Snowstorm

It looks like we're going to top off this brutally start to winter with a significant, if not major, snowstorm on Thursday. The storm will begin to form over the ocean east of Florida on Wednesday and intensify rapidly as it moves northeastward, passing east of Cape Cod by late Thursday.

We've got plenty of cold air around so that precipitation should be all snow in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts except possibly changing to rain for a while over the Cape and Islands. As always, the track of the storm, as yet not set in granite, will determine that situation as well as how much snow will accumulate.

If the storm center travels as now predicted, snow should begin here Thursday morning and continue, heavy at times, through the afternoon and end Thursday night. Several inches are likely. That, along with strong, gusty northeast winds, will cause major travel issues as well as potential power outages.

Latest weather data tomorrow will give me a better idea of how to fill in the blanks with some numbers.

And, oh yeah, the storm will be followed by more brutal cold Friday into the weekend.

See the Latest from the National Weather Service Below

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

350 AM EST Wed Jan 3 2018

MAZ006-013>017-RIZ002-004>007-031700-

/O.UPG.KBOX.WS.A.0001.180104T0600Z-180105T0600Z/

/O.NEW.KBOX.WS.W.0001.180104T0600Z-180105T0600Z/

Western Essex MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-

Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-

Southeast Providence RI-Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-Washington RI-

Newport RI-

Including the cities of Lawrence, Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge,

Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Providence, East Greenwich, Warwick,

West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport

350 AM EST Wed Jan 3 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 1 AM EST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to

impossible. Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Total

snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, with localized amounts

up to 14 inches, are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of eastern Massachusetts and all of Rhode

Island except Block Island.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 1 AM EST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near blizzard conditions are likely in this

region. Significant reductions in visibility are possible with

near white-out conditions for a time Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are

calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

