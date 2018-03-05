Ghiorse: Midweek Storm Could Bring Heavy, Wet Snow to RI

Even though many of us still haven't recovered from last week's storm, yet more March Weather Madness is looming on the horizon.

This storm should be far different. Yes, there will be wind but it won't be nearly as strong and the precipitation will trend more to heavy, wet snow.

There will be rain as well but it is far too early to tell just where the snow/rain line will set up. Several inches of snow may accumulate where there is no mix or changeover.

The usual trend in this type of March storm is for the snow to accumulate more in the higher elevations away from the coast.

As for timing, it looks like it should begin sometime Wednesday afternoon and wind down by Thursday afternoon.

Winter Storm Watch Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Providence starting on Wednesday, March 7 at 6 a.m. and going through Thursday, March 8 at 10 a.m.

The service projects that Rhode Island could see more than six inches of snow with the heaviest snowfall coming on Wednesday night.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

945 AM EST Mon Mar 5 2018

Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Western Franklin MA-

Eastern Franklin MA-Northern Worcester MA-Central Middlesex MA-

Western Essex MA-Eastern Essex MA-Western Hampshire MA-

Western Hampden MA-Eastern Hampshire MA-Eastern Hampden MA-

Southern Worcester MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-

Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Middlesex MA-

Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-

Eastern Kent RI-Washington RI-

Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon,

Putnam, Willimantic, Charlemont, Greenfield, Orange, Barre,

Fitchburg, Framingham, Lowell, Lawrence, Gloucester,

Chesterfield, Blandford, Amherst, Northampton, Springfield,

Milford, Worcester, Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Boston,

Quincy, Ayer, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry,

West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick,

Narragansett, and Westerly

945 AM EST Mon Mar 5 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6+

inches, with localized higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern,

northeastern and western Massachusetts and northern and

southern Rhode Island. This includes the cities and suburbs of

Boston, Providence, Hartford, Springfield and Worcester.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning with

the heaviest snowfall likely Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions.

Significant reductions in visibility are possible. Heavy wet

snow will increase the risk for down tree limbs/branches,

resulting in possible power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

