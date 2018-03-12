Ghiorse: Big Winter Storm Update - Monday Night

My earlier thinking continues on track this evening.

The storm is beginning to develop rapidly off the Carolina coast and I expected snow to break out from southwest to northeast across the area around midnight, give or take an hour or two and become very heavy during the morning hours.

The morning commute should be very treacherous if not impossible.The snow likely will last all day, tapering off tomorrow night but may linger as squalls or flurries into Wednesday.

It still looks like double-digit accumulation totals across the region including the Cape and Islands along with strong, gusty northeast winds leading to whiteout conditions at times. I'll have another update in the morning, or sooner if the situation warrants.

See the Latest from National Weather Service Below

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

426 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

MAZ004-005-012-013-017-020-026-RIZ001>008-130430-

/O.CON.KBOX.WS.W.0007.180313T0300Z-180314T0000Z/

Northern Worcester MA-Central Middlesex MA-Southern Worcester MA-

Western Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-Southern Bristol MA-

Northern Middlesex MA-Northwest Providence RI-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-

Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI-

Including the cities of Barre, Fitchburg, Framingham, Lowell,

Milford, Worcester, Foxborough, Norwood, Taunton, Fall River,

New Bedford, Ayer, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry,

West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol,

Narragansett, Westerly, Newport, and New Shoreham

426 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING

TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 16

inches, with localized amounts up to 19 inches, are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, eastern and southeastern

Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near blizzard conditions possible. Travel

will be very difficult. 1 to 3 inch per hour snowfall rates are

possible at times along with blowing and drift snow during the

Tuesday morning commute. The Tuesday afternoon commute is also

expected to be impacted. Be prepared for significant reductions

in visibility at times. Tree branches could fall due to strong

winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

