Former Rhode Island House Finance Committee Chairman Raymond Gallison has agreed to plead guilty to federal mail, fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and filing false tax return charges, according to a statement issued by United States Attorney Peter Neronha on Monday.

Under the plea agreement, Gallison will serve a minimum of two years in federal prison. “He lied and stole in a variety of ways, from a variety of people,” said Neronha at a press conference Monday morning.

According to signed court documents, Gallison “will admit to wide-ranging fraudulent and deceptive conduct to steal private money and hide his misuse of public money, and covering his tracks while doing so. Gallison will admit to the theft of funds from the estate of a deceased individual to which was appointed executor; theft of funds from a Special Needs Trust established to protect the long-term welfare of a disabled individual to which was appointed trustee; providing false information on tax documents, including vastly inflating the number of students assisted by a non-profit organization funded by public money while failing to disclose amounts paid by that organization to him; and failure to pay income taxes derived from his crimination actions."

“When I look at the charges brought against three former members of the House of Representatives, it is no wonder the public has so much distrust of the government and their elected officials,” said Attorney General Peter Kilmartin on Monday morning. “I like to tell the public that despite these high profile prosecutions, there are many good people who serve in our government.”

The two years is the minimum Gallison will serve. “The court will decide what he gets on the fraud counts,” said Neronha.

Gallison is charged with four counts of mail fraud, one count of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, one count of aiding the filing of a false tax return, and two counts of filing a false tax return.

