Fung’s Campaign Town Chair Chippendale Calls Parkland High School Student a “Dummy”

State Representative Michael Chippendale who serves as the town chair for Cranston Mayor Allan Fung’s campaign for Governor called Parkland High School student Emma Gonzalez a “dummy” in a tweet on Monday.

Chippendale could not be reached for comment, but he did delete the Tweet. The episode is another case in which a male Republican lawmaker or candidate engaged in a Twitter battle or made disparaging comments about the high school senior.

On Monday night, Fung issued the following statement, "We have talked with Representative Chippendale, and expressed our disappointment in his choice of words. As the Governor knows from regrettable social media posts by members of her own executive staff, social media presents a whole host of challenges. We hope he will choose his words better in the future."

Fung’s campaign also noted, “We have also asked him to apologize and he is the Foster Town Chair.”

When announcing Chippendale and others to his committee Fund said, “I am so thankful for the support of these experienced community leaders from across our state. Together, we are focused on righting the ship here in Rhode Island, and I am confident that with their help we can fix the mess this Governor has made.”

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.